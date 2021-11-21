Full-featured robot for MT5 - page 7
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So to get into it, I want to understand the meaning of the strategy in the tester. To improve it, you need to understand what it does and what you need to add or subtract to the functions.
That's what the "System run and analysis" is for. There you can see, analyze and correct all algorithm details. Otherwise, it's a waste of time to run a cat in a poke...
Look - only algorithm "somersault" is included. This algorithm determines the BORDER (an analogue of the word "end", which I do not like :)) of the trend and forms a position against the trend.
The success of this algorithm, expressed in money, depends on the success of determining the BRAIN and forming a position against the trend, not bluntly, but taking into account the market condition after the trend.
You and the external tester evaluate the "final" result in "money" and that's it. The built-in tester allows you not only to evaluate the result in money, but also to evaluate the QUALITY of market edge detection and the algorithm of post-trend position opening. I can get results in "money" on the same testing interval from dizzying to minus results due to FITTING of settings to the nature of the market on that testing interval. Do we need that? No. That is why we use an algorithm that FITTS the settings to market conditions. And it is extremely difficult to assess the success of this setting, all the more so to perform this setting in an external tester.
This is exactly what the "System run and analysis" is for. There you can see, analyse and correct all the details of the algorithms. Otherwise, it's a waste of time to run a cat in a bag...
Look - only algorithm "somersault" is included. This algorithm determines the BORDER (an analogue of the word "end", which I do not like :)) of the trend and forms a position against the trend.
The success of this algorithm, expressed in money, depends on the success of determining the BRAIN and forming a position against the trend, not bluntly, but taking into account the market condition after the trend.
You and the external tester evaluate the "final" result in "money" and that's it. The built-in tester allows you not only to evaluate the result in money, but also to evaluate the QUALITY of market edge detection and the algorithm of post-trend position opening. I can get results in "money" on the same testing interval from dizzying to minus results due to FITTING of settings to the nature of the market on that testing interval. Do we need that? No. That is why we use an algorithm that FITTS the settings to market conditions. It is extremely difficult to assess the success of this setting, all the more so to perform this setting in an external tester.
Please advise - does the Expert Advisor receive the signal only from here (IndicatorBTR5.mqh) or there is something else?
Let's go over the "parameters"
//Trade: CAPITAL ON POST in % ! (I highlighted it! as a percentage) of capital. This is a slice of capital management that hasn't been worked out yet. BUT here 0=minlote, 0.01=of capital is taken 0.01 PERCENTAGE and a LOT is calculated on this AMOUNT. The default value for capital is set to 1%. My default setting is 0=minlot, as I'm testing on a real account, not a demo.
//TESTING: TakePROFIT at 3000 which you set = exorbitant stop and take, but this is not important, because they are later set as required by the closing system.
//STOPLOSS: StopLOSS in PUNKETS
Please insert the code correctly (the code is inserted using the button ).
Can you advise whether Expert Advisor receives signal only from here (IndicatorBTR5.mqh) or there is something else?
I took out the Indicator - I don't know how to run it separately from the Expert Advisor yet ?
Pulled out the Indicator - not sure how to run it separately from the Expert yet ?
It does not solve anything separately.
The signal is generated by SignalFilteringSystem that uses StructFilteringSystem structure. It is in this structure that the main decisions on signal formation are made. APC5 is just one of many factors that are taken into account. Nothing complicated there, but it's better to show it on skype. Why are you ignoring skype for some reason? You don't need to see your face there and you need to see mine, it's a call WITHOUT a video call, the screen will show you in Screen Demonstration mode. You will see my screen as I do. ???
Плод 23 лет разработок роботов.
23 years ago we didn't have retail trading yet. When did you get around to it?)
Attached is a screenshot. There are almost all indicators that use the opening algorithm (Filter)
1. BTR5- pieces of broken lines accompanying a trend.
2. trendics - rectangles marking unidirectional movement.
3. The round price is a line (white) of the nearest round price to the current bar (not 1697,41, but 1697,00=usually the market slows down at round prices, most likely, it is psychology...).
4. Yellow horizontal lines - amplitude of the market for the current 2 hours (for M1)
5. The purple and white broken lines represent W at different amplitudes
6. Two channels (thin lines at higher amplitude) red and green lines-current channel.
7. there may also be a trendline.
8. when the position is open, horizontal stop and take lines are drawn for each position (until it is closed)
So, to generate a signal by one of the algorithms separately, the others must be disabled in the code :).
It does not solve anything in isolation.
The signal is generated by the SignalFilteringSystem, which uses the StructFilteringSystem structure. It is in this structure that the main decisions about signal formation are made. APC5 is just one of many factors that are taken into account. Nothing complicated there, but it's better to show it on skype. Why are you ignoring skype for some reason? You don't need to see your face there and you need to see mine, it's a call WITHOUT a video call, the screen will show you in Screen Demonstration mode. You will see my screen as I do. ???
I don't know if you can show me or tell me - until I touch it, I won't understand.
i can't get the indicator up and running - i'm just getting to it.
23 years ago we didn't have retail trading yet. When did you do that?)
:) The first robots were written in C++ for the NYSE stock market.
You can show me or tell me - I won't understand until I touch it with my own hands.
I'll tell you in 5 minutes from the listing where the algorithms are and what they do. Then you touch what you want and how you want :) But at least you will know what you touch and what you want:)