Full-featured robot for MT5 - page 10
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Good. So there will be open source code with all the features included. I meant this.
Not impressed so far. Gold has been going one way for a few years without cheating, so it's kind of uncomfortable to judge by it
Please pay more attention. I have written many times about the timeframes to work: M1 , maximum M5.
Take any week and look at how the system works. The runs are long on M1, this is a "disadvantage" :) And for weeks take any period and it's clear how and what works. Use the built-in daylight, it will show you all the details of transactions, where and why they opened, how stop and take was modified, where and why they closed... You can switch it on for a week in demo market and see, keep in mind that once you switch it on, you don't have to jerk it, the robot tunes itself to the market, on M1 it needs 2-3 hours of history to start working.
Please pay more attention. I have written many times about the timeframes to work: M1 , maximum M5.
Take any week and look at how the system works. The runs are long on M1, this is a "disadvantage" :) And for weeks take any period and it's clear how and what works. Use the built-in daylight, it will show you all the details of transactions, where and why they opened, how stop and take was modified, where and why they closed... The robot works in demo for a week, but keep in mind that it doesn't need to be jerked around, it just adjusts to the market and needs 2-3 hours of history on M1 to work.
I ran it in the tester on the 1-minute chart and the result was 2 quid - for the period of the beginning of this year.
2 quid for 2 months for 12 months will be only 12 quid
I ran it in the tester on the minute chart - the result is 2 quid - for the period at the beginning of this year.
2 quid for 2 months in 12 months is only 12 quid
:) 2*6=12 is arithmetic.
What period did you take? OT and BEFORE. I'll see what the result is for that period. Thank you.
:) 2*6=12 is arithmetic.
What period did you take? FROM and BEFORE. I will see what is the result for that period. Thank you.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/364327/page6#comment_21163326 I posted the test.
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And I checked on a 5-minute test in roubles - 2,800 roubles minus.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/364327/page6#comment_21163326 I posted the test.
So the period FROM 2021.01.04 TO 2021.03.05 is about to run. 30-40 minutes.
So the period from 2021.01.04 to 2021.03.05 is about to run. About 30-40 minutes.
Please save the .set - at least I will see how you set it up
Include it in the market on the demo and leave it untouched until the end of the week. Then compare the result in the market with the test result for the same period. It will be easier to understand.
This is how today is in the market. Not in the tester and not in history :)
Include it in the market on the demo and leave it untouched until the end of the week. Then compare the result in the market with the test result for the same period. It will be easier to understand.
This is how today is in the market. Not in the tester and not in the history :)
so give me the settings - it's a .set . i think you understand what settings are under .set
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run it without any settings
This is the end of the run.
on period 2021.01.04-2021.03.05
2021.03.09 11:58:17.346 RobotNYC (XAUUSD,M1) <ANALYSIS>ALL: PRF=1469 |POZ=323 PLUS=253 MINUS=70 |WIN:<57%> |P/P=4 |KRK=39/39=78 (MRKT=0 |MrkPRF=0)
PRFT in pips 1469 positions in total323, in plus253, in minus70. Profit per trade 4 points. There are 78 trend changes (tumbles) (39up to down 39down to up) nothing hanging in the market.
These are smaller runs
on period 04.01-12.02 6 weeks
2021.03.08 23:17:57.994 RobotNYC (XAUUSD,M1) <ANALYSIS>ALL: PRF=491 |POZ=215 PLUS=159 MINUS=56 |WIN:<48%> |P/P=2 |KRK=28/29=57 (MRKT=0 |MrkPRF=0)
for the period 15.02-05.03 3 weeks
2021.03.08 22:35:25.720 RobotNYC (XAUUSD,M1) <ANALYSIS>ALL: PRF=1035 |POZ=111 PLUS=97 MINUS=14 |WIN:<75%> |P/P=9 |KRK=10/11=21 (MRKT=0 |MrkPRF=0)
05.03 there are no trades.
All settings for WORK are written in the code. Only the VIEWING modes are set via parameters. I am attaching the set.