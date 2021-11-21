Full-featured robot for MT5 - page 8
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Thank you. Duly noted:)
I'll tell you in 5 minutes from the listing where which algorithms are and what they do. Then you can touch what you want and how you want :) But at least you will know what you touch and what you want :)
Good health to us.
I am self-taught - and I don't know any terms or how to program correctly
I am self-taught - and the terms or how to do programming is nil
I am also self-taught. Who's self-taught here? :) There was a period when I understood nothing of this language ... while you, I see that you understand quite well ... I understand the terminology too, we'll agree. It's just that the abundance and subject matter of your questions makes it difficult to write everything in a chat room. Besides, tomorrow is a trading day and I won't be able to reply until after 22msk.
Decided to run my miracle, on the same currency and for the same period
It does not solve anything in isolation.
The signal is generated by the SignalFilteringSystem, which uses the StructFilteringSystem structure. It is in this structure that the main decisions about signal formation are made. APC5 is just one of many factors that are taken into account. Nothing complicated there, but it's better to show it on skype. Why are you ignoring skype for some reason? You don't need to see your face there and you need to see mine, it's a call WITHOUT a video call, the screen will show you in Screen Demonstration mode. You will see my screen as I do. ???
So I wanted to take your Indicator out and try to adapt it to thishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/30444
and the result above is from this Indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32395
So I wanted to pull out your Indicator and try to adapt it to thishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/30444
and the result above is from this Indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32395
What is the closing system?
What is the closing system?
to choose from -
in the picture above when tested - closing total profit buy and sell - together with another function, all buy, took profit and closed, as well as all sell, took profit and closed
input group "---- Balans Parameters 2 ----" input double TargetProfit_1 = 1000000; // Общая Прибыль Валюте '0'--> Нельзя input double TargetLoss_1 = 1000000; // Общий Убыток Валюте '0'--> Нельзя
and the second function
input group "---- TP SL In currency ----" input double InpTProfit = 40000; // In currency TP >< In points TP input double InpStopLoss = 1000000; // In currency SL >< In points SL input ENUM_PROFIT_COMMAND InpProfitCommand = Profit_tpl_b; // TP SL: command Close input string Template_2 = "Momentum"; // Имя шаблона(without '.tpl')
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easier here - from any signal you can execute any command
to choose -
in the picture above in the test - closed the total profit buy and sell - together with another function, all buy, took profit and closed, as well as all sell, took profit and closed
and the second function
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simpler here - from any signal you can execute any command
I have an idea to change this function ( buy and sell profit) now it applies to all pairs that are running
- I should make it work only for this pair.
Thank you ! Health to you and your loved ones !
I will train on Monday - I will keep you posted on my learning on your Expert Advisor.
I ran your Expert Advisor on 20 pairs - so far I only see how it is slowly draining. My initial balance was 508 quid
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There is no point in testing it further - when you don't know how it works and why it opens.
The result of the test is short - but I think it's all clear. the initial balance was 508 and became 482 = minus 26 quid.
Started your Expert on 20 pairs - so far I can only see it slowly draining. Initial Balance was 508 quid
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There is no point in testing it further - when you don't know how it works and why it closes.
The result of the test is short - but I think it's all clear. the initial balance was 508 and became 482 = minus 26 quid.
The code is posted in order to understand how it works. I said gold only. On trend pairs the "bump" should be switched off as trading against the trend on them leads to the result, which is well known and which you got. :)
When we will have an executable for testing on all pairs, we will post it. :)