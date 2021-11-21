Full-featured robot for MT5 - page 9
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Started your Expert on 20 pairs - so far I can only see it slowly draining. Initial Balance was 508 quid
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There is no point in testing it further - when you don't know how it works, what it opens and why.
The result of the test is short - but I think it's all clear. the initial balance was 508 and became 482 = minus 26 quid.
The code is posted to figure out how it works. I said only gold. On trending pairs the "somersault" should be switched off as trading against the trend on them leads to the result which is well known and which you got. :)
When we will have an executable for testing on all pairs, we will post it. :)
I'm just stumped - from not understanding its workings.
When I don't understand it, I have no interest. In order to use something, you need to understand what you want from it.
I mean, it's still a leak...
can't say - because you have to understand the logic the creator gave it.
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and I struggled, wanting to understand the logic - but I couldn't.
Started your Expert on 20 pairs - so far I can only see it slowly draining. Initial Balance was 508 quid
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There is no point in testing it further - when you don't know how it works, what it opens and why.
The outcome of the test is short - but I think there already all is clear. initial balance was 508 and became 482 = minus 26 quid
Set it for a week, lock the account in the service.
After a week, look at the pairs that are in the plus, and how many positions you have and which are in the red.
Try the minus ones in the tester with different settings, if it works - leave them, if not - discard.
At the end of the results the appropriate pairs will be left and the next week will be based on them.
In 2 weeks of online tests there will be almost a complete picture.
Set it for a week, freeze the account in the service.
After a week, see which pairs were positive and how many positions were negative.
Try the minus ones in the tester with different settings, if it works - keep them, if not - discard them.
At the end of the results the appropriate pairs will be left and the next week will be based on them.
For 2 weeks of online testing we will almost have the full picture.
There is no sense - he will sell out. For a short period - he took 6 kopecks a couple of times and lost a ruble a lot of times.
There's no point - he'll sell out. In a short period of time he took 6 kopecks a couple of times and lost a ruble a lot of times.
I deleted my 2 test monitors. EURUSD USDCHF and GBPUSD were clearly losing. The others were almost ok, changed the sets a bit. Later I cut off 4 more pairs and the Expert Advisor worked. There were 28 pairs at the beginning.
This may work for you too.
I deleted my 2 test monitors. EURUSD USDCHF and GBPUSD were clearly loss-making there. The others were almost fine, I changed the sets a bit. Later I cut off 4 more pairs and the Expert Advisor worked. There were 28 pairs at the beginning.
This may work for you too.
I'm now running 20 pairs in three terminals and have to track which pairs are profitable and which are loss-making. I have already started working with lots of brokers.
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I need to change the computer - now I have 4 terminals running - everything works, but when I start talking to my family on Skype it all glitches.
Guys, once again, pay attention - look only at GOLD. Gold tumbles and therefore the ONLY "tumbling" algorithm included works. You can find more tumbling pairs, but don't. Because the CHALLENGE is to work off ONE of the MULTIPLE algorithms implemented in the opening system.
Analyzing a "coup" on trend pairs is tantamount to hammering nails with an oscilloscope. It is not good for that, it is not good for hammering nails. :)
If you want to analyze the whole robot, wait till I post the code with all functions enabled in a month or two...
The idea was to get help in analyzing and working out ONE algorithm only. Well, it doesn't work on trend pairs, like the oscilloscope doesn't hammer nails... Do not waste your time on "analysis". Please.
What we need here is an analysis of the accuracy of determining the trend edge and opening positions against the trend, taking into account the conditions of this edge. You can also analyze the closing of counter-trend positions, they have 3 features: 1. the sharp "development" of profit, 2. added positions when the edge of the trend is corrected. 3.Going flat for a long time. The closing system changes according to these situations.
There is an algorithm, which disables "somersaults" in trend markets, if you turn it on, you will wonder why this robot does not open positions... :)
Guys, once again, pay attention - look only at GOLD. Gold tumbles and therefore the ONLY "tumbling" algorithm included works. You can find more tumbling pairs, but don't. Because the CHALLENGE is to work off ONE of MULTIPLE algorithms implemented in the opening system.
Analyzing a "coup" on trend pairs is tantamount to hammering nails with an oscilloscope. It is not good for that, it is not good for hammering nails. :)
If you want to analyze the whole robot, please wait a month or two when I will post the excerpt...
The idea was to get help in analyzing and testing only ONE algorithm. Well, it does not work on trend pairs, like an oscilloscope does not hammer nails... Do not waste your time on "analysis". Please.
This is an open forum and there will be no "exes" here - only open source code is published on the forum.
This is an open forum and there will be no "exes" here - only open source code is published on the forum.
Good. So there will be open source code with all the features included. I meant this.