Full-featured robot for MT5 - page 15
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There are a lot of experts out there - and they are written very simply and will bring in more profit. - No matter how complicated or nonsense you add to the code, it will not earn as we want it to.
The Expert Advisor has a task - to open, close, and control. He may be alone on all tasks! But it receives a signal either by hand or from the Indicator.
This is why it is not necessary to complicate the Expert Advisor - but to allow the Indicator to perform its task, it is like the Artificial Intelligence - to find the right signals.
There were questions about the basis of the trading system. Somehow I missed the answer. So, the system is pattern based. The market condition is recognized and the decision to open a position or to close a deal is made. That is all. There is no artificial intuition, everything is natural. No GMO. :)
There were questions about the basis of the trading system. Somehow I missed the answer. So, the system is a pattern system. It recognizes the state of the market and decides whether to open a position or close a deal. That is all. There is no artificial intialectu, everything is natural. No GMO. :)
There are EAs in the code base that trade on patterns, you just have to "add" your own pattern. What is yours?
There were questions about the basis of the trading system. Somehow I missed the answer. So, the system is a pattern system. It recognizes the state of the market and decides whether to open a position or close a deal. That is all. There is no artificial intialectu, everything is natural. No GMO. :)
Can you suggest how the Pattern works, how it sends a signal to the Expert Advisor? With the help of trend lines ?
- If you gave me a Pattern, in the form of an Indicator - I could understand how it works and what to make of it.
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Do you havea Pattern like this?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22218
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Now - it's very easy to get my expert signals. You, on the other hand, are very complicated in your Expert Advisor.
The code base has EAs that trade on patterns, you just need to "add" your own pattern. What's yours?
There are only 11 of them :) implemented in the robot.
Now it's very easy to get my Expert's signals. Everything is very complicated in your Expert Advisor.
Could you tell me how your pattern works - how it sends a signal to the Expert Advisor? With the help of trend lines?
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? The pattern is formed by the market, recognized by the robot and based on the "filtering" it either forms a signal or does not work at all.
- If you gave mea Pattern, in the form of an Indicator - I could understand how it works and what can be made of it.
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There are 11 patterns in total: from the simplest to the more sophisticated, but still much simpler than the sophisticated ones :) The patterns are described by type structures, the signals generated are collected in an array of signals and processed by a filtering algorithm, it is not needed as a standalone indicator.
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now - it's very easy to get my Expert Advisor's signals. You, on the other hand, are very complicated in your Expert Advisor.
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It is very simple. The market draws patterns, the robot works out those which meet a number of constraints on the STATE of the market on a larger period (higher order patterns). Then the position is closed by the CLOSE system until the market condition, when there is nothing more to expect from the position, and it is closed.)
The entire process, down to the smallest details, can be observed step by step in the built-in analyzer. In the mode of running of the same analyzer, you can see the result of work for any period. That's all :) This code should be placed as an Expert Advisor on a chart and wait for the market profit, as if it were the weather by the sea :)
What is superfluous or complicated about it?
There are only 11 of them :) implemented in the robot.
It's not about the EA, it's about the pattern, the EA is the doer. What is your pattern?
It's not about the EA, it's about the pattern. What is yours?
Let's define the terminology, shall we? A pattern is one of the repeating states of the market. There are only two postulates in the analysis: 1. Everything is built into the price. 2. All patterns (states) repeat themselves. :)
Which is yours :)?
Let's define the terminology, shall we? A pattern is one recurring market condition. There are only two tenets in the big picture of theanalysis:1. Everything is built into the price. 2. All patterns (states) repeat themselves. :)
What is yours?)
I understand that, I'm interested in which pattern we're talking about.
I understand that, I'm interested in which pattern we're talking about.
Which of the 11 are you more interested in? :)
The simplest ones: Bald, Strong, 3 varieties of hammer, Acceleration, U-turn, Absorption, TwoHeads, Reverse, Spike.
The more complex ones are Speed and EndDrive.
As the system develops, patterns are added and some are forgotten:)
The main thing is to understand the market condition: a Trend, a Trend's Edge, a Flat, a Trade Channel. That's all:) This is what patterns are for. And then a matter of technique: we trade within a trend, at trend's edge we trade counter-trend, we don't trade within a flat, in a channel, we trade from the channel borders. We will be very happy and prosperous:)
The main thing is to understand the state of the market: Trend, Trend Edge, Flat, Trade Channel. That's all:) That's what patterns are for. And then a matter of technique: we trade within a trend, we trade counter-trend at trend's edge, we don't trade within a flat, in a channel, we trade from the channel borders. We will be very happy and prosperous:)
I haven't read the whole thread, but I saw you're practicing gold.