Full-featured robot for MT5 - page 11
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Here's the run over.
Thanks for the .set - will try this week's demo
Thanks for the .set - will try it this week on the demo
Set for PROGRAM. Put HISTORY: PATTERN SEARCH "FALSE" on to work. Good luck. Oh, and don't forget NOT to turn it off or it will take 1-2 hours to set up...
Set for PROGNITION. Set HISTORY: On Search for PATTERN "FALSE" to work. Good luck. Oh, and do not forget NOT to turn it off, because it takes 1-2 hours to set up...
Started - waiting for results
Hi all, I have access to VPS I can run a demo for round-the-clock testing....
onVPS - do these EAs work where there are many files ?- in the first post there is an archive with files - unpack the folder In Experts
to start it in False put
onVPS - do these EAs work where there are many files ?- in the first post there is an archive with files - unpack the folder In Experts
set it to False to start
Do I need to put all files into expert, as far as I understand it I need only mg5 or ex.5
I put only these files there and the bot seems to work in the positive direction so far...
Do you have to put all the files into expert, I understand you only need mg5 or ex.5
I will try to remove all of them now and leave expert only, let's have a look!
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You are right it works - as long as the file (RobotNYC.ex5 ) is
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I always thought the Expert Advisor would not work without those files - it turns out it turns all those files into a single .ex5 file
I will now try to remove everything - leave only the expert - let's check it out !
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You're right - it all works - as long as the file (RobotNYC.ex5 ) is
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I always thought the Expert Advisor would not work without those files - it turns out it converts all those files into a single .ex5 file
Yes. For work, only one .ex5 is enough. The rest is just for tinkering with algorithms.
Today is a trending day in gold. The somersaults gave a minus result. Only there are no trades on FxPro. Here's a question to poke around-why. I.e. on the FxPro data, the algorithm was able to recognise the trend and not open somersaults. :)
Yes. One .ex5 is enough to work. The rest is for poking around in algorithms.
Now I'll know - I always thought I wouldn't catch a virus if it didn't access other files, so I could plug in a dll, too.
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I didn't open any transaction either - but we had a power outage for almost 2 hours, I thought the recalculation started again - that's why I didn't open it.