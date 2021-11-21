Full-featured robot for MT5 - page 11

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Sorry, I will be able to chat after 21msk. Or preferably Saturday-Sunday.
[Deleted]  
ElenaFxPro4:

Here's the run over.

Thanks for the .set - will try this week's demo

 
SanAlex:

Thanks for the .set - will try it this week on the demo

Set for PROGRAM. Put HISTORY: PATTERN SEARCH "FALSE" on to work. Good luck. Oh, and don't forget NOT to turn it off or it will take 1-2 hours to set up...

Утилита для отбора и навигации на MQL5 и MQL4: добавляем автоматичекий поиск паттернов с показом найденных символов
Утилита для отбора и навигации на MQL5 и MQL4: добавляем автоматичекий поиск паттернов с показом найденных символов
  • www.mql5.com
В данной статье мы продолжим расширять возможности утилиты для отбора и навигации по инструментам. На этот раз мы создадим новые вкладки, при открытии которых будут отображаться только те символы, которые удовлетворяют тем или иным нашим параметрам. А также научимся легко добавлять в нее свои собственные вкладки с нужными нам правилами фильтрации.
[Deleted]  
ElenaFxPro4:

Set for PROGNITION. Set HISTORY: On Search for PATTERN "FALSE" to work. Good luck. Oh, and do not forget NOT to turn it off, because it takes 1-2 hours to set up...

Started - waiting for results

XAUUSDM1 pro

 
Hi all, I have access to a VPS I can run a demo for round the clock testing....
[Deleted]  
btc.mmd:
Hi all, I have access to VPS I can run a demo for round-the-clock testing....

onVPS - do these EAs work where there are many files ?- in the first post there is an archive with files - unpack the folder In Experts

folder folder 1 to start it in False put Inked folder 2_LI

 
SanAlex:

onVPS - do these EAs work where there are many files ?- in the first post there is an archive with files - unpack the folder In Experts

set it to False to start

Do I need to put all files into expert, as far as I understand it I need only mg5 or ex.5
I put only these files there and the bot seems to work in the positive direction so far...



[Deleted]  
btc.mmd:

Do you have to put all the files into expert, I understand you only need mg5 or ex.5

I will try to remove all of them now and leave expert only, let's have a look!

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You are right it works - as long as the file (RobotNYC.ex5 ) is

ex

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I always thought the Expert Advisor would not work without those files - it turns out it turns all those files into a single .ex5 file

 
SanAlex:

I will now try to remove everything - leave only the expert - let's check it out !

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

You're right - it all works - as long as the file (RobotNYC.ex5 ) is

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

I always thought the Expert Advisor would not work without those files - it turns out it converts all those files into a single .ex5 file

Yes. For work, only one .ex5 is enough. The rest is just for tinkering with algorithms.

Today is a trending day in gold. The somersaults gave a minus result. Only there are no trades on FxPro. Here's a question to poke around-why. I.e. on the FxPro data, the algorithm was able to recognise the trend and not open somersaults. :)

[Deleted]  
ElenaFxPro4:

Yes. One .ex5 is enough to work. The rest is for poking around in algorithms.

Now I'll know - I always thought I wouldn't catch a virus if it didn't access other files, so I could plug in a dll, too.

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I didn't open any transaction either - but we had a power outage for almost 2 hours, I thought the recalculation started again - that's why I didn't open it.

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