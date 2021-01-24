Charles Dow's theory - page 97
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is it possible to predict in advance for a day ahead
Minimum wave sizes in five-digit points. One day - 100 per cent. EURUSD 2000-2020
Well said.
And in this vivid speech lies the Grail...
Maxim, lately, has been generous with revelations...
Saber's been poking around in those ticks for years, hasn't found anything
He used to have a decent signal, now I don't know. Now he's giving speeches on SL.
Minimum wave sizes in five-digit points. One day - 100 per cent. EURUSD 2000-2020.
Great study! Every post today is an indication of the Grail Path.
Minimum wave sizes in five-digit points. One day - 100 per cent. EURUSD 2000-2020.
It would also be nice to reconcile the data obtained for tick volumes within an hour. Is the formula proposed by Maxim Kuznetsov true that the size of the wave is proportional to the root of the tick volumes?
Every post today is an indication of the Grail Path.
Eh, the days of the week are not so interesting.
Minimum wave sizes in five-digit points. One day - 100 per cent. EURUSD 2000-2020.
Well, I'm not interested in such predictions, there are hundreds of them on the Internet, Gann what astrology, 10 years digging theories alone millions of letters and numbers, but no real practical proof so far, I've encountered different predictions since 2008, then there was an influx of astrologers, ancestors of Gann ) etc. and where are they all? Probably on holiday in the Canaries :-)
I was going to write something else, but my computer crashed with a BSOD.
apparently doesn't want me to share the grail:-)
mystique...
well, read the books, they rule.
Well I am not interested in such predictions,
Marat, it's not a prediction, it's a 20 year statistic. If you don't use statistics, then go to astrology for sure :)