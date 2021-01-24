Charles Dow's theory - page 73
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The problem may be that the 'right' thing will be ex post facto and not known in advance.
Let's see
; the last of the last day's bars
Eurodollar will fall only 0.57 pips four digits, the order of the process is high, the lifetime of the momentum is short - 0.2066 days
Let's see
Yusuf isn't it?
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Charles Dow Theory
Fast235, 2021.01.14 15:37
the future certainly depends on the past and present but there is a link at the end that is beyond humanity's reach, Yusuf has 3 total sentences and between the second and third number of pi are more fractions, stupid idea this PNB
Probability is a pseudoscience
Why? People cannot know the future. To make predictions about the future, all that is left is to make inaccurate assumptions.
Yusuf isn't it?
I predicted there would be silly assumptions!
Why? People cannot know the future. To make predictions about the future, all that is left is to make inaccurate assumptions.
Because they have not mastered the PNB. Even I do not fully understand them, meaning the mysterious process order parameter n! It goes up and down, then it becomes equal to fractions of one, unambiguously obeying the material balance of actual, think past and estimated future prices
; the last of the last day's bars
Let's simplify things a bit to make a buck in the market!) To do this using in addition to price values of daily bars, you can also calculate the time as shown in the chart above? If we connect the price and time with a line then we can see a clear line outlining future price movements! Then the price will follow our line, it sounds fantastic but maybe the NBP thinks otherwise?
I predicted there would be silly assumptions!
Then how do you explain that you only have 3 provisions and no processes all of which are fixed in the new price?
those are the uncomfortable questions for science.
it turns out you have the future completely missing the present, a paradox
Opened a buy order, closed with a minus, look at the PNB and it says Sell was needed.... OK now...open a sell order, again in minus,
and the NSP says Buy Was
I don't know.
opened immediately after the first forecast from yusuf in this thread:
the mysterious process order parameter n!
You can explain in ordinary words how one can know the future. Without mentioning the enigma of PNB.