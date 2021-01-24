Charles Dow's theory - page 31
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Meanwhile, the euro has moved towards its target of 1.19000
Meanwhile, the euro has moved towards its target of 1.19000
Towards your goal, or rather. Beautiful, but unknown.
this target yusuf predicted...
Meanwhile, the euro has moved towards its target of 1.19000
Why are you looking at such long levels?
I have a break for the day due to a change in trend line but will probably go down, trading as usual before the american session
this is the target Yusuf predicted...
50% of all traders predict like Yusuf's, but no one has made any money from it. The prediction has to be 100% or 0% accurate, there is no third option, otherwise it is coffee grounds.
50% of all traders predict like Yusuf's, but no one has made any money from it. The prediction has to be 100% or 0% accurate, there is no third way, otherwise it is coffee grounds.
Where did it go there?
Although, there is a chance that the dollar may rise even to 1.17 due to the inauguration of Biden.
although there is a possibility of a strengthening of the dollar even to 1.17 as Biden takes office.
Now we're getting somewhere - "there is a possibility"...
i wonder if the 1.19000 target will be reached this month,
will Yusuf still be called a schizophrenic?
now there's a move - "there's a possibility"...
I wonder if this month's target of 1.19000 will be reached,
will Yusuf still be called a schizophrenic?