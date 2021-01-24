Charles Dow's theory - page 31

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Meanwhile, the euro has moved towards its target of 1.19000


[Deleted]  
Denis Sartakov:

Meanwhile, the euro has moved towards its target of 1.19000


Your target, or rather. Beautiful, but nobody knows.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Towards your goal, or rather. Beautiful, but unknown.

this target yusuf predicted...

 
Denis Sartakov:

Meanwhile, the euro has moved towards its target of 1.19000


Where did it go?
It is moving clearly inside the rising channel (H4). The channel has not been broken through yet, and even if it breaks through, there is another rising channel (D1), where a correction might occur, even at this moment, up to 1.21 only.
 

Why are you looking at such long levels?

I have a break for the day due to a change in trend line but will probably go down, trading as usual before the american session

 
Denis Sartakov:

this is the target Yusuf predicted...

50% of all traders predict like Yusuf's, but no one has made any money from it. The prediction has to be 100% or 0% accurate, there is no third option, otherwise it is coffee grounds.

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

50% of all traders predict like Yusuf's, but no one has made any money from it. The prediction has to be 100% or 0% accurate, there is no third way, otherwise it is coffee grounds.

You've got it - 100%.
Whoever learns to predict 60% consistently will be in the clear.
Only the crooks or the sick in the head can predict 100%.
 
Nikolai Semko:
Where did it go there?
The move is clearly in the boundaries of the ascending channel (H4). The channel has not been broken through yet, and even if it breaks through, there is another rising channel (D1), where a correction is possible only up to 1.21 at the moment

Although, there is a chance that the dollar may rise even to 1.17 due to the inauguration of Biden.


 
Nikolai Semko:

although there is a possibility of a strengthening of the dollar even to 1.17 as Biden takes office.


Now we're getting somewhere - "there is a possibility"...

i wonder if the 1.19000 target will be reached this month,

will Yusuf still be called a schizophrenic?

[Deleted]  
Denis Sartakov:

now there's a move - "there's a possibility"...

I wonder if this month's target of 1.19000 will be reached,

will Yusuf still be called a schizophrenic?

Naturally
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