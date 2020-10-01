How do you determine compression? - page 11
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That's about the way 95% of all traders think and work... You can't expect positive results... Only Dreamers and psychics!
There is a cause and there is a consequence. How else can you analyze and make decisions? Why do you buy at one moment and sell at another?
There is a cause and there is an effect.
Who told you that the cause MUST be the consequence...?
It's just your WANTED...
But to DREAM in forex is very destructive!
Who told you that the cause MUST be the consequence...?
It's just your WANTING...
But to DREAM in forex - very ruinous!
What are your wishes? You formulate a hypothesis, then it is tested in practice, and if it turns out that the hypothesis works, then you trade on this basis.
I know that the probability of such a consequence is higher than the other. I checked and made sure because.
Can you give a substantive answer? You buy for what reason? Because you expect the price to rise? Or because you expect wheat to sprout or clothes to reach their peak? That's schizophrenic, isn't it?
Can you give a substantive answer? What is your reason for buying?
I have already answered you...
If you start working in the EA style, without your 'hypotheticals', your results will increase for the better... and maybe more...
Well, if the creator-programmer put it in place, then I will open BAY, if this fractal will be broken and the price will fly up. If there is no Take Profit, there is a prediction that the movement will exceed spread and there will be enough left for bread and butter. I have nothing of the sort. When I put a condition to open a deal with BAY or SHELL I, and thus the robot, never expected where it would go and with what probability and by what distance. Who knows. The main thing is that it may go somewhere, but I have not learned how to make money on a straight line.
I can tell you another cool thing - in my program I can easily change the conditions of BAY and SHELL and smooth accounts do not change anything :))). I did so. After some time, on a series of these trades. The robot does not open a BAY trade because it assumes that the price will go up. There are completely different assumptions there. More precisely, for each individual trade there are no assumptions at all, it is nothing. It is not an assumption or forecast for the series, but I know something about the charts. What is there to predict.
In short, the question was about a tapered triangle (compression).
What can I say?
It's a good question.
but I think the answer's already been answered.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/351043/page7#comment_18259513
but i can't understand how a sale can have a take out both above and below price at the same time?
;)
In short, the question was about a tapered triangle (compression).
What can I say?
It's a good question.
but I think the answer's already been answered.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/351043/page7#comment_18259513
but i can't understand how a sale can have a take out both above and below price at the same time?
;)
Where shall we go?