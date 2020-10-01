How do you determine compression?
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It is no secret that the best entry point at a market contraction is in the run-up to a strong move. How do you determine this point? My answer on page ten
Looking forward to the tenth page.
It is no secret that the best entry point at a market contraction is in the run-up to a strong move. How do you determine this point? My answer on page ten
Is it maths for you?
It's elementary.
Find the average and calculate the RMS from it.
Calculate the RMS density, and compare it to the historical RMS (average, maximum...).
Not sure about the best point, if you know the direction, what if you don't?
Is it maths for you?
It's elementary.
Find the average and calculate the RMS from it.
Calculate the RMS density, and compare it to the historical RMS (average, maximum...).
Not sure about the best point, that's if you know the direction, and if you don't?
tough answer. but it's cool.
very good advice to start with
Is it maths for you?
It's elementary.
Find the average and calculate the RMS from it.
Calculate the RMS density, and compare it to the historical RMS (average, maximum...).
I'm not sure about the best point, if you know the direction, what if you don't?
You described the Bollinger indicator, I thought of it too ))
When the maximum narrows, expect a move.
You described the Bollinger indicator, I thought of it too ))
When it tapers maximum, expect a move.
Ha ha.
you'll see butterflies on the 10th.
All the classics work to this day )) If it's used properly.
And butterflies work too, especially on the fifth wave, with a 50% return.
I don't use it, just remembering the old days ))
There was a question about compression, BB shows it.
All the classics work to this day )) If it's used properly.
And butterflies work too, especially on the fifth wave, with a 50% return.
I don't use it, just remembering the old days ))
There was a question about compression, BB shows it.
Rom, the BB is ex post facto.
Told you in confidence
one candle for everything and no need to break a turnip...
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