How do you determine compression?

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It is no secret that the best entry point at a market contraction is in the run-up to a strong move. How do you determine this point? My answer on page ten
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
It is no secret that the best entry point at a market contraction is in the run-up to a strong move. How do you determine this point? My answer on page ten

Looking forward to the tenth page.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
It is no secret that the best entry point at a market contraction is in the run-up to a strong move. How do you determine this point? My answer on page ten
Chief, a contraction is a flat, am I reading that right?
 

Is it maths for you?

It's elementary.

Find the average and calculate the RMS from it.

Calculate the RMS density, and compare it to the historical RMS (average, maximum...).


Not sure about the best point, if you know the direction, what if you don't?

 
Denis Vasyutin:

Is it maths for you?

It's elementary.

Find the average and calculate the RMS from it.

Calculate the RMS density, and compare it to the historical RMS (average, maximum...).


Not sure about the best point, that's if you know the direction, and if you don't?

tough answer. but it's cool.

very good advice to start with

 
Denis Vasyutin:

Is it maths for you?

It's elementary.

Find the average and calculate the RMS from it.

Calculate the RMS density, and compare it to the historical RMS (average, maximum...).


I'm not sure about the best point, if you know the direction, what if you don't?

You described the Bollinger indicator, I thought of it too ))
When the maximum narrows, expect a move.

 
Roman:

You described the Bollinger indicator, I thought of it too ))
When it tapers maximum, expect a move.

noooo ;)
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
noooo ;)

You always need to explain in pictures ))
What Denis described is the same.

bb

 
Roman:

As always you need to explain in pictures ))
What Denis described is the same.

Ha ha.

on the 10th, you'll see butterflies.

I can of course show, predict and explain compression, but I don't want to bog people down with low-profile nonsense
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Ha ha.

you'll see butterflies on the 10th.

I can of course show, predict and explain compression, but I don't want to bog people down with low-profile nonsense

All the classics work to this day )) If it's used properly.
And butterflies work too, especially on the fifth wave, with a 50% return.
I don't use it, just remembering the old days ))
There was a question about compression, BB shows it.

 
Roman:

All the classics work to this day )) If it's used properly.
And butterflies work too, especially on the fifth wave, with a 50% return.
I don't use it, just remembering the old days ))
There was a question about compression, BB shows it.

Rom, the BB is ex post facto.

Told you in confidence

one candle for everything and no need to break a turnip...

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