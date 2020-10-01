How do you determine compression? - page 7
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std, atr, adx, tick volume, and just the width of the price channel, and even the news calendar. And just the time of day. I wonder what they will surprise us with on page 10.
I'll write it down now, because I have to work tomorrow. I use Fractalc to determine the compression. We find the last four formed fractals. If they are contracting, we enter the market.
Which way do we go in? Or does it make no difference?
Which way do we go in? Or does it make no difference?
Which way do we go in? Or does it make no difference?
Which way do we go in? Or does it make no difference?
The one with the profit, obviously.
I'll write it now, because I have to work tomorrow. I use Fractalc to determine the compression. We find the last four formed fractals. If they are contracting, let's enter the market.
(They promised an indicator, but it turned out to be a figure)