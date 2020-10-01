How do you determine compression? - page 7

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[Deleted]  
I'll write now, because I have to work tomorrow. I use Fractalc to determine the compression. We find the last four formed fractals. If they are narrowing, we enter the market.
Fractals
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

std, atr, adx, tick volume, and just the width of the price channel, and even the news calendar. And just the time of day. I wonder what they will surprise us with on page 10.

Yes.... indeed.... can also be interpreted...
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I'll write it down now, because I have to work tomorrow. I use Fractalc to determine the compression. We find the last four formed fractals. If they are contracting, we enter the market.

Which way do we go in? Or does it make no difference?

 
Good old triangle :))))
[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Which way do we go in? Or does it make no difference?

Doesn't matter, as long as it's thicker. Then it'll be a bit sharper.
[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Which way do we go in? Or does it make no difference?

It's a secret.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Which way do we go in? Or does it make no difference?

The one with the profit, obviously.

 
Seems to be towards the breakdown, through the stop orders...
Or maybe not....
Why are there two tees? :-)
[Deleted]  
Aleksey Masterov
Why are there two tees? :-)
In order not to make a mistake with the drawing. Either up or down.)

There is also a flat. A long one. Till the first bulls or bears. And then they are deflated and that's it. And very often they roll back. Until the set. And again.

I myself have already got it on deposit) or by a shadow on stop :)

You play with the chart, and it (the chart) plays with you.



 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I'll write it now, because I have to work tomorrow. I use Fractalc to determine the compression. We find the last four formed fractals. If they are contracting, let's enter the market.

(They promised an indicator, but it turned out to be a figure)

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