How do you determine compression? - page 14
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I suppose, for the sake of interest, you should test this compression with a tester. We can start with the following formalisation:
When P price breaks through the level of P2 (as shown in the picture), enter upwards with a stop loss ofP3 and take profit of P4. It is not quite the same as suggested by TC, but it will do for the initial estimation of the idea.
Practically a grail)