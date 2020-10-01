How do you determine compression? - page 14

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Aleksey Nikolayev:

I suppose, for the sake of interest, you should test this compression with a tester. We can start with the following formalisation:


When P price breaks through the level of P2 (as shown in the picture), enter upwards with a stop loss ofP3 and take profit of P4. It is not quite the same as suggested by TC, but it will do for the initial estimation of the idea.

Practically a grail)

test

1...7891011121314
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