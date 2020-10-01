How do you determine compression? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Rom, the BB is post-facto.
I told you in confidence
One candle for everything and no need to break a turnip...
I know it's post factum, if I take a position with my hands I do it with the method described in about 70-80's.
It still works for some reason )) I am now shorting crypto.
Breaking through the support and shorting on the pullback to the line, classic ))
Sorry for the off-topic.
It's understandable that post factum, if I take a position with my hands, it's by the method described in the 70-80's.
It still works for some reason )) I am now shorting crypto.
Breaking through the support and shorting on the pullback to the line, classic ))
Sorry about that.
Ok, so it's like this.
is this a 100% entry on profit?
if it's not.
What the fuck are you all fucking... You're all so fucking worried about this?
All right, let's do it.
is this a 100% entry on a profit?
If resistance is not taken out by a strong move, then mostly yes.
Of course they may overshoot, but the price should go back sharply by making a spike.
If I did not have profits in this set-up, I would not trade it)
I once showed it on shares on the daily basis after the strong fall. In a day the long has worked fine.
This set-up shows the breaking of the trend, and an excellent entry point.
If there is no global reversal, it is still possible to catch a little.
But it is possible to hit a global reversal as well.
If resistance is not taken out by a strong move, then mostly yes.
Of course they may overshoot, but the price should go back sharply, making a spike.
If I didn't have profit from this set-up, I wouldn't have traded it)
In the stock market, I once showed it on a stock on the daily basis, after a strong fall. In a day the long has worked fine.
This set-up shows the breaking of the trend, and an excellent entry point.
If there is no global reversal, it is still possible to catch a little.
But it is also possible to hit a global reversal.
nope
better 100%.
;)
Read and re-read. What can I say?
the truth, it's unlikelybecause one thing you said, people farted on it ...
no
better than 100%.
;)
read and reread. what can I say?
the truth is unlikely to come to mind.because one thing you said, people farted on it ...
100% is your stock exchange ))
But mathematics and statistics are stubborn things.
At 60% of losing direct trades, you can not bad to be in the plus.
This does not apply to this set-up, because it mostly works out.
And so the robots are panting, neutral positions. I do not care where the price goes.
The topic is about something else, let's drop it ))
Better tell the topic-starter how to identify compression ))
100% is its own exchange ))
But mathematics and statistics are stubborn things.
At 60% of losing direct trades, it is possible to be in the plus.
This does not apply to this set-up, because it mostly works out.
And so the robots are panting, neutral positions. I do not care where the price goes.
The topic is about something else, so let's drop it ))
Why don't you tell the Starter how to identify compression ))
sure
but you're the first
to hit the target with the first line.
you will, but on someone else's.
of course
but you're the first
to hit the target with the first line.
I will, but on someone else's.
I don't know what you're talking about.)
I don't know what you're talking about.)
Roma, you're one of two people on this forum who knows a bit about something.
Tell me from your point of view - you can make money ????
Roma, you're one of only two people on this forum who know a bit about something.
Tell me from your point of view, you can make money ????.
Of course, for example to go to the factory ))
You can earn as well as lose.
The less you lose, the more you earn.
Again the classic rule for direct deals.
Lose 1, gain 3-5.