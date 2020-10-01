How do you determine compression? - page 13

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Vladimir Baskakov:
Smoke less Lech:)

I'm a smoker.

I haven't bothered since June.

It's fine.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

I'm a smoker.

I haven't bothered since June.

It's fine.

Verbatim.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Smoke less Leha:)

He is Renat.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

He is Renat.

I'm not paying attention now, as I've lost track of his leaked signals.

I'm putting the finishing touches on it, I hope you'll be interested:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/348932/page68#comment_18342511

Как брать гигантскую прибыль на форексе?
Как брать гигантскую прибыль на форексе?
  • 2020.09.18
  • www.mql5.com
Мои прибыли маленькие, от этого мой депозит или стоит на месте или тает, а я хочу гигантскую прибыль получать...
[Deleted]  
Алексей Тарабанов:

He is Renat.

I don't care about Sanya.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I don't care about Sanya.

Whatever you say, Vasya.

 

I suppose, for the sake of interest, you should test this compression with a tester. We can start with the following formalisation:

zs

When P price breaks through the level of P2 (as shown in the picture), enter upwards with a stop loss ofP3 and take profit of P4. This is not exactly the same as the TS suggests, but it's fine for the initial evaluation of the idea.

 
Why behind P3? Any fool can put a stop behind an extremum (c) Paukas Put a stop before P1 :)))) Let Kukel freak out :)))
[Deleted]  
Aleksey Nikolayev:

I suppose, for the sake of interest, you should test this compression with a tester. We can start with the following formalisation:


When P price breaks through the level of P2 (as shown in the picture), enter upwards with a stop loss ofP3 and take profit of P4. This is not exactly the same as the TS suggests, but it's fine for the initial evaluation of the idea.

And which indicator shows it?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
And what indicator does it show?

A "snake" is essentially just an array of unbroken vertices. Probably have to add a condition like |P1-P2|>0.5*|P2-P3| and |P3-P2|>0.5*||P4-P3| for similarity to "compression".

Wizard2018:
Why for P3?

It's easier to formalize.

Wizard2018:
Behind the extremum any fool can put a stop (c) Paukas Put a stop before P1 :)))) Let Kukel freak out :)))

Thanks for the heads up! Didn't know Kukel was tracking testing as well)

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