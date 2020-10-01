How do you determine compression? - page 12

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[Deleted]  
Алексей Тарабанов:
CC

Where shall we go?

Ask your daughter.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
It was an example, a scheme, everything has to be spelt out or something. Where does it say about sales? Use your brain once in a while.

spell it out?

are you asking a question with this thread, telling you something on page 10 or showing off?

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

spell it out?

are you asking a question with this thread, telling you something on page 10 or showing off?

Get your wits about you and reread the thread.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Get your wits about you and reread the thread.
So you tell me all about it in one post first, we'll test it out.
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:
So you tell me all about it in one post first, let's test it.
You're definitely a coo-coo.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
It was an example, a scheme, everything has to be chewed up or something. Where does it say about sales? Use your brain once in a while.
This :-) looks like a picture of a breakout entry upwards? Take line is low, just from the "archive", right?
The brain is off now... :-)
 

+

 
Iurii Tokman:

+

OOOOO! You, the legend, by your work and stuff....
As long as the rectangles are coloured and the price in them is not clear... :-)
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
You sure are a cuckoo.

Well, we killed your joy.

Two squeezes went off.

♪ and on the third count, your cackle went off and .... ♪ Sync & corrections by honeybunny

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

Well, we killed your joy.

Two squeezes went off.

♪ and on the third count, your cackle went off and .... ♪ Sync & corrections by honeybunny

Smoke less Lech:)
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