How do you determine compression? - page 12
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Where shall we go?
It was an example, a scheme, everything has to be spelt out or something. Where does it say about sales? Use your brain once in a while.
spell it out?
are you asking a question with this thread, telling you something on page 10 or showing off?
spell it out?
are you asking a question with this thread, telling you something on page 10 or showing off?
Get your wits about you and reread the thread.
So you tell me all about it in one post first, let's test it.
It was an example, a scheme, everything has to be chewed up or something. Where does it say about sales? Use your brain once in a while.
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You sure are a cuckoo.
Well, we killed your joy.
Two squeezes went off.
♪ and on the third count, your cackle went off and .... ♪ Sync & corrections by honeybunny
Well, we killed your joy.
Two squeezes went off.
♪ and on the third count, your cackle went off and .... ♪ Sync & corrections by honeybunny