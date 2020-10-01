How do you determine compression? - page 5
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when is the unclenching going to happen?
We can suspect it will be at night. I don't know anymore.
How do you determine when the decompression is going to take place?
when, exactly, it is not interesting - put a pause and close the terminal
the interesting question is where
;)
when, just when, it is not interesting - put a pause and close the terminal
the interesting question is where
;)
Isn't that a bit stiff? :-)
Well, you've got to at least make some sort of contribution to ten pages...
Poorly read, not compression.
Compression is not known where or when at all. Living in complete uncertainty. How to go on living
The release is not known where or when at all. We are living in complete uncertainty. How to live further
If we at least know when (let's say now from the next bar), the movement is more likely to be from the average.
I'm telling you.
Speak up, of course - who's stopping you. But don't stop others from speaking too.
If you at least know when (let's say now from the next bar), the movement is more likely to be from the average.
this is an old technique for predicting future price, and it even works: either the price goes to the MA or the MA to the price.... it's a pity this knowledge does not result in a profit
Well, at least you have to make some kind of contribution before ten pages...
Dima, you've got to pick your words. Think before you write.
You come into a thread and start insulting me, not good.
Dima, you have to pick your words. Think before you write.
You come into a thread and start insulting me, it's no good.