How do you determine compression? - page 6

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Renat Akhtyamov:

Anyway, end the trolling and here goes:

compression in period T = A/B.

Yes, also an option.
High Low per period, the difference or ratio will show some value.

 
If, as the top starter states, we're talking about a regular indicator, then nothing so far has come to mind as the first thing is a bollinger - BB, there, plus some tracts and plusses to it... :-)
[Deleted]  
Roman:

High Low for the period, the difference or ratio will show some kind of value.

I think so too.

And better the difference in pips, because the ratio doesn't describe the situation well. After all, 90/100 == 270/300, and the real rand of 100-90 != 300-270.

Ten points and thirty

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Missing everything. Compression and entry point is defined by one standard indicator

First define the concepts and define them accurately

1) compression

2) strong movement

3) best point

Depending on that, the answer will be different.

In the meantime, all - go there don't know where...

Mathematically the problem is undefined and has no boundary conditions, and without that there is no way or an infinite number of solutions. Moving on to page 10.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Taper and entry point is defined by one standard indicator

Well, any of the standard indicators that can tapering fit this description.
The principle of the same high low for the period. Breaking through the boundaries on the minimum taper, entry point.
On trend markets, it works great.

[Deleted]  
Two straight bars on a chart is the best indicator for this purpose. Isn't it?
[Deleted]  
Denis Vasyutin:

First define the concepts and define them accurately

1) compression

2) strong movement

3) best point

Depending on that, the answer will be different.

In the meantime, all - go there don't know where...

Mathematically the problem is undefined and has no boundary conditions, and without that there is no way or an infinite number of solutions. Moving on to page 10.

It's up to you great theorists to write the definitions (AK, ulad, fedos)
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Two straight bars on a chart is the best indicator for this purpose. Isn't it?
Not
[Deleted]  
Aleksey Masterov:
Not

Oh, that's too bad, I thought I was gonna get the prize

on page ten.

 
Aleksey Masterov:
If we are speaking about an ordinary indicator, as the topic starter declares, then nothing came to mind, as the first, that it is a bollinger - BB, there, plus some interpretations and pluses to it... :-)

std, atr, adx, tick volume, and just the width of the price channel, and even the news calendar. And just the time of day. I wonder what they will surprise us with on page 10.

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