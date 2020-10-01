How do you determine compression? - page 6
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Anyway, end the trolling and here goes:
compression in period T = A/B.
Yes, also an option.
High Low per period, the difference or ratio will show some value.
High Low for the period, the difference or ratio will show some kind of value.
I think so too.
And better the difference in pips, because the ratio doesn't describe the situation well. After all, 90/100 == 270/300, and the real rand of 100-90 != 300-270.
Ten points and thirty
Missing everything. Compression and entry point is defined by one standard indicator
First define the concepts and define them accurately
1) compression
2) strong movement
3) best point
Depending on that, the answer will be different.
In the meantime, all - go there don't know where...
Mathematically the problem is undefined and has no boundary conditions, and without that there is no way or an infinite number of solutions. Moving on to page 10.
Taper and entry point is defined by one standard indicator
Well, any of the standard indicators that can tapering fit this description.
The principle of the same high low for the period. Breaking through the boundaries on the minimum taper, entry point.
On trend markets, it works great.
First define the concepts and define them accurately
1) compression
2) strong movement
3) best point
Depending on that, the answer will be different.
In the meantime, all - go there don't know where...
Mathematically the problem is undefined and has no boundary conditions, and without that there is no way or an infinite number of solutions. Moving on to page 10.
Two straight bars on a chart is the best indicator for this purpose. Isn't it?
Not
Oh, that's too bad, I thought I was gonna get the prize
on page ten.
If we are speaking about an ordinary indicator, as the topic starter declares, then nothing came to mind, as the first, that it is a bollinger - BB, there, plus some interpretations and pluses to it... :-)
std, atr, adx, tick volume, and just the width of the price channel, and even the news calendar. And just the time of day. I wonder what they will surprise us with on page 10.