Something doesn't get the queue out
Show a screenshot of the event handler for receiving messages from the socket.
Here's
Found the problem, it's working.
What was the problem? I understand they are trying to repeat the experiment, I think it would be useful for others to know what they might stumble on.
describe the structure outside the class and the example will work
I tried your example, it didn't work.
Either my VS settings are wrong or there is something wrong with it.
attach the VS project and an example call from MQL5 - this is the right thing to do.
ZS: if memory serves me correctly, it stopped working when MQL5 added namespace
Fedor, are you still there? Shall we continue?
I give thedevelopers a standing ovation! In the screenshot you can see that the structure is declared in Sharp, I have not declared it in mql, but I can easily use this data type and the program compiles without problems!
Just attach the project and let's dance!))
i can see the structures described in MQL5 at the global level, at least the signatures of public methods have been instantly printed by ME auto-substitution
but i can't describe the same structure in MQL or import it from C#.
give me a ready-made example, or you won't understand it without a half a litre))
(project and let's dance)))
I'll pack it now. It didn't fit on the forum.
https://yadi.sk/d/ueP-8_BKJka4mg
Thank you, but everything is the same as before
'TestConnection.mq5' TestConnection.mq5 1 1
'Open' - undeclared identifier TestConnection.mq5 54 5
'Open' - l-value required TestConnection.mq5 54 5
possible loss of data due to type conversion TestConnection.mq5 54 9
'Close' - undeclared identifier TestConnection.mq5 55 5
'Close' - l-value required TestConnection.mq5 55 5
possible loss of data due to type conversion TestConnection.mq5 55 10
'ddd' - parameter conversion not allowed TestConnection.mq5 58 32
'ddd' - variable of the same type expected TestConnection.mq5 58 32
'ddd' - parameter conversion not allowed TestConnection.mq5 58 32
7 errors, 2 warnings 8 3
I put the .dll library in the MQL folder, I can see signatures of ConnectorMQL methods from ME
make a clean project with this work - structure + method in C# and call from MQL5 this - a lot of unnecessary things in the project, but it still does not work - it is not clear where the cause - the project properties output - the library has changed