Websocket how? - page 5

New comment
 

ready


 

Алексей Барбашин:

Am I being too meticulous to explain?

You explain very clearly. All done.

 

the library appeared



 
All done
 
Now to check that the DLL works via import in MT5?
 

I know how to code in mql5. Only problem is, the dll32 bit


 
Алексей Барбашин:

In the settings, set the required bit type:

After that, reassemble the project and test it.

Waiting for the result...
ok. I'll rebuild it now.
 
Алексей Барбашин:

Fix a bug in our project by declaring the ConnectorMQL class public!

Build the project.

Then connect the created dll in mql program.

In mql5, each method must not be declared separately.

Then in the event of initialization, we write:

Fedor, as soon as you introduce the name of our class and put a colon, the intelligence itself will show the tooltip for available methods.

Launch our program:

Simple as that :)

;) I should make it as a brief FAQ on integration of C# and MQL5 and place it in articles.

 

After a change to x64 it stopped building


 

allow unsafe code too?

Still not collecting due to errors

Maybe something needs to be delivered to the computer?
123456789101112...27
New comment