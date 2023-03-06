Websocket how? - page 5
ready
Алексей Барбашин:
Am I being too meticulous to explain?
You explain very clearly. All done.
the library appeared
I know how to code in mql5. Only problem is, the dll32 bit
In the settings, set the required bit type:
After that, reassemble the project and test it.Waiting for the result...
Fix a bug in our project by declaring the ConnectorMQL class public!
Build the project.
Then connect the created dll in mql program.
In mql5, each method must not be declared separately.
Then in the event of initialization, we write:
Fedor, as soon as you introduce the name of our class and put a colon, the intelligence itself will show the tooltip for available methods.
Launch our program:
Simple as that :)
;) I should make it as a brief FAQ on integration of C# and MQL5 and place it in articles.
After a change to x64 it stopped building
allow unsafe code too?
Still not collecting due to errorsMaybe something needs to be delivered to the computer?