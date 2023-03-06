Websocket how? - page 14
Fedor, you're going the wrong way. It doesn't work like that! You have cleanly used the code Volodja gave you. Your task is to get the data from the websocket and pass the ask and bid to mql! While we only returned bid from received data to mql, your task is to return the whole structure to mql and output the information to the log.
Yes, it doesn't. But this problem can be solved. At last stage, when the code is debugged, we just need to implement DLLExport in Sharp's library and everything will work with mt4.
worked.
You need to make the correct changes to the IL code.
I made my own exe, which makes changes after VS compilation.
And then C# methods become visible from C/MQL
plus marshalling.
Haven't used that in a while.
I just updated my post above.
this is the same code I use - code from Robert Giesecke
but you don't have to fix anything manually there, the main problem is dealing with complex data types, I just recently did a data exchange, scratched out a methodI tried to process an array of strings through StringBuilder, it works very unstable and I gave up because it requires constant control of memory allocation for string buffer in both MQL4 and .Net - in general the constant search for when something stops working )))
When I used that method, I needed to implement DllExport once and then all methods could be declared as exported. This library itself made the necessary changes to the code. But since MT5 began to support Sharp, I stopped "messing around" with it.
I think the question was about MT4?
That's no big deal. The Dequeue() method takes a record from the queue. You're trying to take two records and different parameters from each of them. Well, first of all, no one guarantees that there will be two records in the queue at the moment of access).
Reworked it this way.
MQL
Doesn't return anything at all now, because I added a check
it does not work on russian language Win
But it will definitely work without problems if you install a virtual machine + Win 7 in English - I chose during the installation Win language, tried different ways to install Win7 in Russian switch to English. - Somewhere either in the registry or a folder remains Russian, because of this, the template Robert Giesecke compiled with warnings and will not work export .dll
SZZY: saved an image of the virtual machine 10GB on my hard drive, now without problems I can use the templateRobert Giesecke