Websocket how? - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and lo and behold
MQL does not see the Ticks method
Yes, it's strange. We'll ask Renat why later...
Tomorrow we'll move on to the sockets ))
Maybe you can't pass structures?
Thank you very much, Alexey!
I can't understand - what is the relationship principle?
At least the web socket is not traceable
I can't get it right - what's the relationship principle?
At least the web-socket is not traceable
If you mean slideshow ;) it's a method call from a dll.
There it was above, tomorrow it will be websockets:)
If you mean the slideshow ;) it's a method call from a dll.
There it was above, tomorrow will be websockets :)
Well, well.
Exactly right! First, we learned how to create a dll and link it with mql. And what to implement in dll itself - that's another matter. :)
I remember how I learnt to connect C# dll and MQL5 for the first time :)
I am now witnessing some of my mistakes :)
Something MQL does not see Ticks method
I think, last year structure transfer in C# was working - I don't know now, things may change in new builds of MT5
try the example from the articlehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/249 on MqlTick transfer
I think last year structure transfer in C# worked - I don't know now, sometimes it changes in new builds of MT5
try the example from the articlehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/249 on MqlTick transfer