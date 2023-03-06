Websocket how? - page 7

New comment
 

and lo and behold


 

MQL does not see the Ticks method


 
Алексей Барбашин:

Yes, it's strange. We'll ask Renat why later...

Tomorrow we'll move on to the sockets ))

Maybe you can't pass structures?

Thank you very much, Alexey!

 

I can't understand - what is the relationship principle?

At least the web socket is not traceable

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I can't get it right - what's the relationship principle?

At least the web-socket is not traceable

If you mean slideshow ;) it's a method call from a dll.

There it was above, tomorrow it will be websockets:)

 
Дмитрий Прокопьев:

If you mean the slideshow ;) it's a method call from a dll.

There it was above, tomorrow will be websockets :)

Well, well.

 
Алексей Барбашин:

Exactly right! First, we learned how to create a dll and link it with mql. And what to implement in dll itself - that's another matter. :)

I remember how I learnt to connect C# dll and MQL5 for the first time :)

I am now witnessing some of my mistakes :)

 
Is the Program class deleted?
 
Fedor Arkhipov:

Something MQL does not see Ticks method


I think, last year structure transfer in C# was working - I don't know now, things may change in new builds of MT5

try the example from the articlehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/249 on MqlTick transfer

 
Igor Makanu:

I think last year structure transfer in C# worked - I don't know now, sometimes it changes in new builds of MT5

try the example from the articlehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/249 on MqlTick transfer

should try it
1234567891011121314...27
New comment