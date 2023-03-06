Websocket how? - page 11

Igor Makanu:

Thanks, but it's the same old way.

We are now running a console project, and the library is not being created.

We will compile the library later.

 
Fedor Arkhipov:

We are now running a console project, but the library is not being created.

We will compile the library later.

that's clear.

i just wonder why 2 or 3 times in this thread it's said that the user-defined structures in C# are perfectly importable in MQL, but i'm far from that wonderful thing

i dream of getting closer to this miracle ))))

 
Igor Makanu:

that much is clear.

When the library is compiled, mt5 should start "seeing" methods. I.e. method name tooltip should start to pop up when we start writing
 
Алексей Барбашин:

Igor, take your time! It's not all that smooth. For some reason, Sharp doesn't want to return the structure. (

Fedor Arkhipov:
When the library is compiled, mt5 should start to "see" methods. I.e. method name tooltip should pop up when we start writing

It sees ME methods and the structure in the function signature, but it doesn't recognize this structure as a ME type, hence the problem


I'm in no hurry, you can live without structures, but it's not convenient and uncomfortable to get used to it, but I would advise, or rather urge! )))) - If you want to check it, you can exchange money through the structures and what will you do afterwards? ;)

 

Yay! It's working!


 
Алексей Барбашин:


Alexei, where did you get "app_id=1089" from? Did you register on their website?

 

Yes, there is a structure


 

Alexei, can we get a quote history from this site?

https://cloudapidoc.github.io/API_Docs/v1/ws/en/#general

WebSocket API
  • cloudapidoc.github.io
wss://{HOST}/ws Host structure Authenticated APIs:www.xxxx.com Public APIs: www.xxxx.com/api Data All return data of websocket APIs needs to be unzipped. Library Recommend: ws by Node.js Topic type topic description ： { ethbtc, ltcbtc, etcbtc, bccbtc ... } Heartbeat If the type of request message is not , websocket server will response...
 

