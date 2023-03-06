Websocket how? - page 15
Found it in the back of my mind:
Transmission of integer variables does not require marshalling
Here's the structure transfer, no marshalling required either. Here is the structure itself:
And only transferring a string value required a marshalling:
I implemented all this on MT4. That is, if I had looked into this old code yesterday, I would have seen my yesterday's error. I have to thank Vladimir for paying attention to it and helping me to correct it.
That's what I mean - you can handle simple types without any problems, while you will have to tinker with complex types.
But the problem is deeper there - call of .Net from MQL4 will not work with complex class libraries, you can not provide all static calls, the solution is banal - dll export from .Net should start a new thread of "pure .Net" and then the exchange with the stream can be handled inside the dll.
All in all, it's a fun adventure when you start from scratch ))))
I recommend to use DllExport, you will see how dramatically everything becomes easier! :)
Not easier, but the same - one and the same, especially for me everything is already set up and working
But it's easier to write in MQL5 and not to bother, and with MT4 you have to organize just the exchange ;)
Maybe because we don't close the socket and it creates a new one all the time when I compile?
deleted the library, pressed rebuild, then it worked
And the one is what?
Well now you can try to switch back to the console application and try to get the data from the broker you wanted. Where is its api page?
here's https ://cloudapidoc.github.io/API_Docs/v1/ws/en/#general
and here https://www.huobi.com.ru/ru-ru/user/api/
Root URL：：： The root URL
www.huobi.com.ru/api
ключ 02e47f17-259d6a49-edrfhh5h53-4c700
There's this
there's also their global website
https://huobiglobal.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000014146-Huobi-Global-will-include-two-new-subscription-topics-in-existing-Websocket-API
but something doesn't work
Socket = new WebSocket("wss://www.huobi.com.ru/api/ws/v2");
//Socket = new WebSocket("wss://api.huobi.pro/ws/v2");
I tried both /v1 and without, it still doesn't open the socket
I removed the key, it must be needed for REST
As for websocket in mql, no one has been able to implement it so far.
There is a library in the marketplace.
For 4 andfor 5.
It seems that the ban on DLL calls for products from the marketplace has not been lifted yet, so I would not be so categorical.
There is a certain library in the marketplace.
It's hard to guess that the Indonesian guy did it. They and Nigerians and I think even Indians have a new trick with every code.
well, you already found #include <wsmql.mqh>https://www.mql5.com/ru/search#!keyword=wsmql.mqh
but what do you suggest to do about renaming the downloaded file:Please rename the from MQL5 MARKET downloaded file to wsmqllib.ex5 / Please rename the from MQL5 MARKET downloaded file to wsmqllib.ex4
Seller profile clean sheet, 2 codes in KB, some kind of mysterious manipulation on Mladen's codes ))))