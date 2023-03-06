Websocket how? - page 17
On this site we can test the connection https://www.mql5.com/go?link=http%3A%2F%2Fwebsocket.org%2Fecho.html
i.e. we write in the form the address wss://api.huobi.pro/ws
and connection is made.
This means that we must also have a connection. Maybe that dude is using openSSL for a reason?
According to the standard, wss is analogous to https. It means that SSL is used, if the connection is made, we have to look at the protocol.
During the connection (handshake) there can be an exchange of keys (tokens) for authorisation, what is there about it in the documentation?
I received a key, I can show it to you.
Here's what they write, but it's not for Websocket. But the most interesting thing is that the script on the website connects without problems
without any keys.
here
There is a certain library in the marketplace.
For 4 and for 5 .
It seems that the ban on DLL calls for products from the marketplace has not been lifted yet, so I would not be so categorical.
The dll is there.
Updated free demo of Easy Websocket library can be downloaded from
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QhL6NW5LXEWZCHHSYUyoodTUfR7zTJih
hilarious.
Somehow...
here
Authorisation should be there whether websock or rest.
Pay attention to this one:
Dig into the documentation, or look for an example on how to use their websock
Judging by this, some other id is used there as well:
Here are some examples by the way:
https://github.com/huobiapi/Futures-Python-demo
https://github.com/HuobiRDCenter/huobi_CSharp/tree/master/Huobi.SDK.Example
Since I work a lot with web sockets, I looked at their documentation, thankfully I know how to read documentation
1. MarketData streams do not require identification
2. However, they require a subscription through sending a put. In other words, immediately after connecting, no data is ping-ponged from the server.
3. All data (from the server) are compressed by GZ and require unpackingps/ id which the user sets is arbitrary, it is just for the user to figure out which request was answered