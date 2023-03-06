Websocket how? - page 12
tried your example, it didn't work.
Either my VS settings are wrong or there is something wrong with it.
attach the VS project and sample call from MQL5 - it's the right thing to do.
ZS: if memory serves me correctly, it stopped working when MQL5 added namespace
attached
Great!
Alexei, can you recommend a book for learning sharpe?
The result is in the studio! Don't forget to include screenshots of the final result.
Did you enjoy programming in Sharp?
Yes. The main thing is that you can connect it to MQL
Vladimir, can you tell me how to get data as a structure from Sharp?
C#
MQL
pinned
Thank you!
strange, your example worked the first time
Created a new project in my place from scratch - copied those 5 lines of code and it works again, ok, I'll believe in magic
Thanks again!
Still something's wrong, in theory this code should work.
C#
MQL5
I get compile errors, that t1 parameter cannot be converted
Shall we continue?