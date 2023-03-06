Websocket how? - page 6
What operating system are you running? What is the bit size? What is the size of the terminal? I'm using Windows 7 64 and MT5 64, I have "Any CPU" in my build settings, everything builds and works without any problems. What version of VS do you have installed?
Win 7 x64, mt5 also x64
Mistakes again
Everything worked fine, rebooted the computer.
The amount comes out
here's 3+4=7
After getting 10-15 sums generated, take a screenshot of the log.
Done
Great! Next, add a couple more methods to the project, such as division and subtraction. Show the code and the result in mql.
Also add to the project a method with a variable of type string and type of return value string. Pass the name of the chart symbol to this method, add the string "Chart symbol:" + value return this value to the method. In mql output the result to the log.
all done
well the division is missing
Here's