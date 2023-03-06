Websocket how? - page 6

Алексей Барбашин:

What operating system are you running? What is the bit size? What is the size of the terminal? I'm using Windows 7 64 and MT5 64, I have "Any CPU" in my build settings, everything builds and works without any problems. What version of VS do you have installed?

Win 7 x64, mt5 also x64


 
Restarted Studio, everything came together. Now I'll try it in MT5
 

Mistakes again


 

Everything worked fine, rebooted the computer.

The amount comes out

 

here's 3+4=7


 
Алексей Барбашин:

After getting 10-15 sums generated, take a screenshot of the log.


Done


 
Алексей Барбашин:

Great! Next, add a couple more methods to the project, such as division and subtraction. Show the code and the result in mql.

Also add to the project a method with a variable of type string and type of return value string. Pass the name of the chart symbol to this method, add the string "Chart symbol:" + value return this value to the method. In mql output the result to the log.

Is there a char to send and return? Or is there a string?
 

all done


 

well the division is missing


 

Here's


