Websocket how? - page 4
Fedor, where were you?
I'm actually sitting here, stumped.
A window popped up with Usercontrol. That's all.
Found this example:
Trying to run it in Visual Studio code is C#
This won't work.ClientWebSocket is not supported in all windows versions.
I've offered you a proven way, but you want to go your own way and get your own bumps. That's your right.
Then you don't need to get into sharp. If you're good at java, you can use it to write dlls.
I didn't say I was good at java. I installed it, created a project, I don't know what to do next. I need to look for examples.
Fedor, what is the purpose of asking for help on the forum? No one will give you a ready-made example, as every project is unique. Only the bricks can be the same. That's exactly what they offer you.
Let's start with an easy one: Do you have any programming experience? At least in mql? Do you know what a "class" is in programming?
Yes, of course.
Hi all!
I've got a task to receive quotes from huobi via websocket and build an offline chart using these quotes.
I realized that this cannot be done using standard means.
I have an idea to write a dll in java and use it to receive quotes.
Is such an implementation possible?
I have never done anything like that before, so I will be very grateful for your help!
If you want to use Mql DLL to call Java, it's cooler than tonsils via gp :-)
but if you really want to, you may. But additionally, you have to know C at a sufficient level and understand how threads are arranged inside MT, how and when they are created/transformed.
there are many articles on how to be friends with Java and C/C++, the first google search gives https://www.codeproject.com/Articles/993067/Calling-Java-from-Cplusplus-with-JNI.
see local articles on how to be friends with C/C++ and Mql
you can once sit down and do the Mql->(c/c++ dll)->Java layer. It seems very maternal in terms of debugging (emotions have to be kept in check), but once done then use.
PS/ and there is a feeling that Mql is going towards Sharp, and it is not friendly with Java at all...so in version 6 efforts will be wasted
I didn't say I knew java very well. I installed it, created a project, I don't know what to do next. I need to look for examples.
Be realistic, can you handle the protocol between the client/server? Get a ready-made libu for the exchange, otherwise you will drown.
Yes, the Russian version.
Shall we take it one step at a time? :)
Of course I will. I hope I'm not the only one. Just try to respond more actively to messages.
