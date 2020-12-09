Methods of identifying a flat and a trend. - page 8
An old and simple, non-syndicated method: at the opening of London, a stop order is placed at the low/maximum (depending on where it went overnight). If it works, the profit is taken before it closes and the loss is fixed before swaps.
There is a simple unsupervised solution. At the opening of the day we draw a horizontal line, if the price breaks through the line several times it is a sideways trend, and if it moves away from it and draws new extrema at the same time, it is a trendy day. My robot recognizes trends that way.
Probably best to draw the line not at the opening of the day, but in the next count, where statistically the candles are smallest and change little. It's around 8am Moscow time.
We have to try it. But it happens so that the Asiatic sets a strong movement for the whole day. You can miss it, right?!
Then the previous countdown, before clearing. That's about 22. Or creatively correlate both.
I'll keep an eye on the indicator - standing by on the chart.
Thank you!
Hello!
What did your observations yield?
Nothing, I couldn't find any correlation.
Here's made a combination indicator with a lot of pairs, which now shows which currencies are stronger and which are weaker. I don't mean pairs, but individually: for example USD
about the USD is right on the mark...
the slightest rustle of the dollar drastically reshapes the "strength of currencies", they are quoted through it