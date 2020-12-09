Methods of identifying a flat and a trend. - page 8

New comment
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
An old and simple, non-syndicated method: at the opening of London, a stop order is placed at the low/maximum (depending on where it went overnight). If it works, the profit is taken before it closes and the loss is fixed before swaps.
 
Vitaliy Medvedev:
This is already a strategy. The post is about defining a flat/trend. It doesn't really matter where to draw the line, you need a reference point. Why not the opening of the day? By the way, you could use the nearest "round level" for sure that would work too.
 
Vitaliy Medvedev:
There is a simple unsupervised solution. At the opening of the day we draw a horizontal line, if the price breaks through the line several times it is a sideways trend, and if it moves away from it and draws new extrema at the same time, it is a trendy day. My robot recognizes trends that way.
Perhaps it is better to draw the line not at the opening of the day, but in the next counting, where according to the statistics the candlesticks are smaller and change only slightly. That's around 8am Moscow time.
Good count, clearing all gone, exchanges/banks still asleep
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
Probably best to draw the line not at the opening of the day, but in the next count, where statistically the candles are smallest and change little. It's around 8am Moscow time.
Good count, all clearing is done, exchanges/banks are still asleep
We should try it. But sometimes the Asiatic candlesticks may show the strong motion for the whole day. It is possible to miss it, isn't it?
 
Vitaliy Medvedev:
We have to try it. But it happens so that the Asiatic sets a strong movement for the whole day. You can miss it, right?!
Then the previous countdown, before clearing. That's around 22. Or creatively correlate both.

Opening the day is in my opinion the worst solution, it ties into the server and gets caught up in the spread and gepa dances
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
Then the previous countdown, before clearing. That's about 22. Or creatively correlate both.

Opening the day is in my opinion the worst solution, it gets tied to the server and gets caught up in the spread and gap dances
Yeah 22 is interesting. I've been running through the charts a bit, and found that the 22:00 openings are very close to round levels. I was struggling for a while between the two options of where to draw the line, at the round level or the opening, and then it all fell into place. Well, live and learn. You'll die a fool.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I'll keep an eye on the indicator - standing by on the chart.

Thank you!

Hello!

What did your observations yield?

 
bar Vladimir:

Hello!

What did your observations yield?

Nothing, I couldn't find any correlation.

 
Here's a combination indicator with a lot of pairs, which now shows which currencies are stronger and which are weaker. I don't mean pairs, but individually: for example USD
 
bar Vladimir:
Here's made a combination indicator with a lot of pairs, which now shows which currencies are stronger and which are weaker. I don't mean pairs, but individually: for example USD

about the USD is right on the mark...

the slightest rustle of the dollar drastically reshapes the "strength of currencies", they are quoted through it

123456789101112131415...17
New comment