Earn for now, down tomorrow.

Methods of identifying a flat and a trend. - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Election coming up and USD could make unexpected moves
Three guesses where the dollar will go tomorrow:
Guess three times where the dollar will go tomorrow:
I won't, I haven't played guessing games in years.
I won't, I haven't played guessing games in years.
Well, don't.
So don't.
Does this picture mean anything to you? Is this the beginning of a downward move or a swing before an upward move???
Does this picture mean anything to you yourself? Is this the beginning of a downward move or a swing before an upward move?
It's a picture of the dollar going up. Not even the beginning, but the confirmation. The beginning was on 18.09.
It was either 74.5-77.5 or 78-82.
This is the picture of the beginning of the dollar's upward movement. Not even the beginning, but the confirmation. The beginning was on 18.09.
It's either 74.5-77.5 or 78-82.
Optimistic, but I agree. So Trump wins.
Optimistic, but I agree. So Trump will win.
Are you a political scientist?
Are you a political scientist?
No, but politics and economics are tightly linked, and either economics reacts to politics or vice versa, which is where I still have my doubts :))