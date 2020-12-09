Methods of identifying a flat and a trend. - page 13

Earn for now, down tomorrow.
 
Elections are coming up and the USD may make unanticipated moves
 
Three guesses where the dollar will go tomorrow:


 
I won't, I haven't played guessing games in years.

 
Well, don't.

 
Does this picture mean anything to you? Is this the beginning of a downward move or a swing before an upward move???

 
It's a picture of the dollar going up. Not even the beginning, but the confirmation. The beginning was on 18.09.

It was either 74.5-77.5 or 78-82.

 
Optimistic, but I agree. So Trump wins.

 
Are you a political scientist?

 
No, but politics and economics are tightly linked, and either economics reacts to politics or vice versa, which is where I still have my doubts :))

