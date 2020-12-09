Methods of identifying a flat and a trend. - page 4
It's not clear? If you are observing, it's not clear. Everything is very clear there. Each currency out of the 4 shows how strong it is compared to the other currencies from the list, starting on the 1-minute chart and ending on the monthly chart. The main direction of course is on the monthly chart. Want to add more currencies, please open the code and add them!
I totally agree with you, because the market is still quite weak. Put a pair on each chart separately, like on the first picture I've shown. If the difference is obvious, then you've got movement. If 4 currencies are not enough for you, just add Japanese, Australian or Canadian. This will not change anything. The main engine is those 4 currencies that I mentioned above
Look at the USDCHF, it's very clear that the dollar is weak and the franc is strong.
I will keep an eye on the indicator on the chart.
Thank you!
Tried to install your indicator. It doesn't work for me, it doesn't draw red and green rectangles only lines.
I have tried my own method of identifying a flat.
The green rectangle is a precursor to a flat. It's a snapshot of the screen from several TFs. A deep flat is recognisable in advance.
It's just a wave structure.
Took out the shallow TF, it's blurry, now it's an hour to a month TF
Is it your indicator or a manual influence? If it is an indicator, can you post it?
It's mine. I haven't drawn anything by hand for a long time.