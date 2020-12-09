Methods of identifying a flat and a trend. - page 5
Does it also work on large TFs?
It works on anything. It is built on a wave structure. When the structure collapses, it is a clear sign of a flat.
One should only remember that a flat can last for a long time and it can last for a short time. It also depends on what is the wave structure pattern at that moment.
Until the necessary volume is a flat. Do you think it makes sense?
Any formulation in market analysis is subjective and has no permanence or, more precisely, no obligation to carry it out.
Pro-trade in the same role. No one knows the desire of market agents to execute any trades in the future. Pending orders do not count. But successful trading in the markets can be built on the probable sentiment of market participants by observing history. Both trends and flat patterns are possible.
Of course we can think that it is a flat when we trade until the necessary volume is reached.
The only question is how to recognize it programmatically. Suggest an option and we will implement it in the machine code.
I am sorry, are you going to post it or not?
Here is a good example of set:#3060
You need 5000 contracts at a certain price, for example at 12345. You are unlikely to be sold that many at once. You will either dial next to it or at 12345 until you get it, or lower if you get it...
How do you think the price moves at all?
Recruitment can be to one side of the market or the other. And not by one player, but by many. The market is impersonal. You never know who will outbid them. This option does not work.
Recruitment goes on at certain levels
Here is an example from the current moment. When a certain price is reached, there is a doping of the crush. But at the same time, the opposite side goes the same way. The strongest demand side wins.
Well, where do these levels come from?) What is there? It's the chart in the picture, what's underneath it? How does the trading itself happen?
Levels arise from the group behaviourof crowdplayers. What's inside I can't tell. The experience of observing price behaviour in the markets.
It is not clear what is meant by"How does trading itself happen?"