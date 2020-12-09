Methods of identifying a flat and a trend. - page 3

New comment
 
I am attaching a picture in which I have circled all pairs of daily charts with a red line. They clearly show that if the colours are the same (red with red or green with green) then it is a flat state. If the colours are different, it is a trend state. In the centre below is the monthly chart, which shows the long-term direction. Timetable
 
bar Vladimir:
I am attaching a picture in which I have circled all pairs of daily charts with a red line. They clearly show that if the colours are the same (red with red or green with green) then it is a flat state. If the colours are different, it is a trend state. In the centre below is the monthly chart, which shows the long-term direction.

No one seems to be interested!

 
bar Vladimir:

Nobody seems to be interested!

Why not, we're just observing.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Why not, we're just observing.

If you're interested, I can send you the whole set for this version of the picture

 

Hi All!

Here is a clearer version of the All_against_all_v4 indicator. I am attaching, along with the indicator and the template, a picture of the 4 main indicators: USD; GBP; EUR; CHF. The others do not play major roles in the market.

Files:
All_against_all_v4.mq4  12 kb
tablica.tpl  539 kb
 
Quite strange, no criticism, no feedback, it feels like everyone has died out!
 
bar Vladimir:
Quite strange, no criticism or feedback, it feels like everyone has died out!

I looked, but without a description of the indicator and how to use it, I still don't get it.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I looked, but without a description of the indicator and how to use it, I still don't get it.

as with most - look closely at the bars and flip a coin

 
Is it not clear? What you are observing, what you are observing is not clear. It's very clear there. Each currency out of the 4 shows how strong it is relative to the other currencies from this list, from the 1-minute chart to the monthly chart. The main direction of course is on the monthly chart. Want to add more currencies, please open the code and add them!
[Deleted]  
bar Vladimir:
Is it not clear? You are observing, it is not clear now. It's very clear there. Each of the 4 currencies shows how strong it is relative to the other currencies from the list, starting with a 1-minute chart and ending with a monthly chart. The main direction of course is on the monthly chart. Want to add more currencies, please open the code and add them!

And for those who aren't quite clear (or lazy;), can you tell me exactly what conclusion to draw from your picture?

12345678910...17
New comment