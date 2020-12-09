Methods of identifying a flat and a trend. - page 2
Even if on some time interval there is a sideways trend, but no one cancelled the global trend. Therefore, even if the market is flat, we enter in the direction of the global trend. By a global trend I understand the trend in the nearest higher TF where it can be identified. It does not happen that all the TFs are flat.
This is a good variant. I agree with you, but we should determine the flat so that we understand the time to move to higher timeframe. I'm not referring to visual perception of course, but from the EA point of view.
One of the possible options.
It's a sensible idea, I thought of it myself, but it depends on the MA settings
That's one possibility.
It is a good option. The only thing that is left is to learn how to predict the trend-flat transitions.
Well, you're not making predictions, no one knows the future, at least to record the fact that the trend ended with a not very long delay.
Tomorrow will also be bright, the coronovirus pandemic will subside after a while :) .
And the prediction may have some probability, depends on the data and its analysis.
There is a well-known problem of separating a trend from a flat, as many trading systems work well in a trend and start to lose money in a flat, I would like to raise the issue of different approaches to solving this problem.
I would like to bring up the issue of different approaches to this issue. I would like to ask who is open to this question and I am sure all of us will benefit from new unvarnished points of view.
"The smart man will not go uphill! The smart man will go around the mountain!" - popular wisdom...
If you think that trading is over a hundred years old and the issue still hangs around..., then maybe this problem has no solution...
Or the problem itself needs to be changed...?
For example, why do you need a flat?... If you abandon the flat altogether?
Such examples already exist: Zig-Zag has ONLY two directions, and there is no place for flat in this indicator...
By the way, the trend is a bit of a head-scratcher. There is a classic definition, that's how we define it.
This is Donjian, just a visual representation of the Dow definition - as long as the Hai are rising, it means the trend is up.
Everyone has problems not in determining the trend direction, but in reliable detection of its change. And a very subtle matter - which trend to consider (there are many here and at once).
I have found only 2 tools so far:
1. The difference between two long and short period MAs.
2. one of the ADX lines is responsible for indicating the strength of the trend.
Both have a strong lag and many false positives.
I would like to discuss the question, who looks at it and why. I think we will all profit from a new viewpoint that has not been washed out.
They say you can detect a trend or a flat by means of MO.