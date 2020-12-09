Methods of identifying a flat and a trend. - page 12

bar Vladimir:

Haven't I made myself clear already? It's all going to look very clear! You cannot look into the future in this market! Only real time! The news just goes on the stops, eating your money!

What do you mean? The question was about the code of your indicator, so read the answer:I think you just have to adjust the levels of colour change, give a larger corridor for the average value, change the percentage calculation

 
ElenaVVT:

What do I mean? I asked you to do it in the beginning. Tell me what and where to tweak and I will do it myself.

 
bar Vladimir:

Sorry to be blunt, but you are a hard man, and I quote the last one, to change:

    // расчет процентов
   if(bid>open && high!=open && bid>0)   
       { percent=(bid-open)/(high-open)*100; // проц.растущего бара
         flag=1;
         count=NormalizeDouble(percent/5,0); }
       else {
         if(bid<open && low!=open && bid>0)
       { percent=(open-bid)/(open-low)*100; // проц.падающего бара
         flag=(-1);  
         count=NormalizeDouble(percent/5,0); } }
 
ElenaVVT:

You exaggerate that I'm a hard man. In your last post you wrote: I think you just need to adjust the levels of colour change, give a larger corridor for the average value, change the calculation of percentages. If it is not difficult, tell me what to change, what numbers to put where. Or in the example you gave, just change what needs to be changed.


bar Vladimir:

I am not a programmer, especially not in MQL4.

So as not to change the half of the code, try to change only the formula, for example

percent=(bid-open)/(high-open)*100; for percent=(bid-open)/(high-open)*90;

Percentage of falling bar accordingly

Everything else should turn blue, in my opinion, if not contact the programmer

 
ElenaVVT:

Thank you! I will give it a try.

Tried it, it doesn't work.

 
bar Vladimir:

Then try (percent/4.0) or (percent/6.0), if not, sorry, I don't really understand how your thing works

 

Dear connoisseurs, what a beautiful flat on EURUSD, since the end of July.

Question, where next, another bounce from 1.17500, or down?


 
Vladimir M.:

1.75 what?

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

1.75 of what?

1.17500, corrected.
