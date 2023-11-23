Looking for patterns - page 77
It's not a sin to laugh, right?
At all that seems funny.
Н. M. Karamzin
You're right, one can and should laugh without anger, otherwise the forum would become quite boring and official. Every smile prolongs life).
Progress is noticeable with you, was -6, became -9.
Who would have fun with you and the others if not me. I like to smile when +237% and the red bar demands a refill. Stuck in the glands already.)))
Think of the future today.))
a little bit of the veil of your secret doctrine.
Now about the Genghis indicator. I got some figures based on it, which I will give in the table below. The table shows how the time of price movement in the trend changes depending on the price overcoming the minimum distance that we set in the input parameters of the indicator. The study was conducted on the EURUSD chart on 15 minutes for greater accuracy, from 2000 to 2020. All points are in 4 digits.
So far I have only studied the time, later I will also study the distances that these trends have covered.
is that the one that gives you minus 11%?)
Not without that, of course. Who has it easy?
What about the effect of moonlight on automaton rusting?
What about the effect of moonlight on automaton rusting?
The data would indeed be difficult to use in manual trading and with conventional EAs. But in a large scale bigdata system they would be a serious basis.