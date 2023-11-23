Looking for patterns - page 167
There is also the notion of price speed and intuition or experience. And while speed can be incorporated into an EA, experience is difficult to incorporate and formalise.
Poor programmer, he'll have to work hard :)
So those who work with their hands and eyes and succeed, work with their hands and eyes))))
Thank you, your opinion was interesting and informative
The brain is a flexible not linear "computer" but a linear programme.
Not a step to the side.
The brain can instantly react to changes in price behaviour and make the right decision.
So you see no alternative to manual trading?
Why, formalise the experience))) Only it's a lot and expensive. As an example, the Evotor cash register. Triggers are used to show advertising. Suddenly, these are warranty periods, software updates, cash register breakdowns, customer requests by cash register, how much can you think of at once, well 10, maybe 100 events, when the client showed advertising. In fact, more than 2000 triggers. And that's just the cash register. And we have a row with an infinite number of behaviours)))) How many events do you need to describe to work more or less confidently? well probably more than to show ads. NS to help of course, etc etc. And we want to describe a couple of three events to get consistent results. It doesn't work that way.)
A man is not perfect and makes mistakes sometimes, a machine never does, it seems to me that a correctly invested algorithm leads to success.
And I was hoping you understood me(((.
I have such an experience in an EA, 3 indicators and a dozen if's, put it in such a tight spot that it hasn't traded :))) well, there have been almost no losses, but not many profits ((
I understand you perfectly, you're right
Good