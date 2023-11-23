Looking for patterns - page 164
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Methods for determining the flat and trend.
ElenaVVT, 2020.09.20 17:03
Interesting theory, correct to some extent, but everyone is looking for the definition of movement...
Not really got the hang of the code, but in my opinion, I should just tweak the levels of colour change, give a larger corridor for the average value, change the calculation of percentages
The girl is a lovely flower of our branch.
Oh, my God, what a world. I'm gonna go smoke bamboo for now.
Oh, my God, what a world. I'm gonna go smoke bamboo for now.
What's your point?
Dating has nothing to do with it. The name is feminine, the verbs are masculine. When people talk to each other, there's an image. That's why it didn't work out.
Okay, none of my business. Never mind. Sorry again.
Dating has nothing to do with it. The name is feminine, the verbs are masculine. When people talk to each other, there's an image. That's why it didn't work out.
Okay, none of my business. Never mind. Sorry again.
Oh, go ahead. I'm not interested in terminology.
Let's continue.
I forgot to tell you: Consolidation almost always occurs when significant levels are broken. We'll talk about them - that was the second topic of my classes with my daughter.
Price always moves from level to level, rarely crossing intermediate levels without at least a brief consolidation.
Levels are messages from the past, relevant in the present and future. The market has a memory, and levels are the mechanism of this memory.
Usually in reviews they say: the dollar (pound, euro, tugrik) passed the level, the maximum for the last 3 (6, 9, 12) months.
I think it's clear to everyone that the 12-month level is a stronger argument than the 6-month level, and so on...
Thus, the strength (znAtivity) of the level can be measured in the length of the hindsight horizon.
Imagine that you are climbing a mountain, constantly looking back. The day before yesterday you were at the same altitude as 10 days ago, yesterday you were where you were 9 days ago, and today you are at the altitude where you were 40 days ago. That's it! You have reached a significance level of 30 days - a month and a half! It's the same with price levels coming to us from the past.
The kodobase has my iPulsar indicator. It generates signals according to this very principle. There is a small error there, I fixed it and uploaded the code in some thread. After that, I destroyed the operating system and lost the information. Error when setting level importance (filter). Create, invent, try.
Tomorrow we will talk about trends, and then about filters. That was the end of my daughter's course, who was a complete novice half a year ago and now cannot earn less than 10% a month.
Thank you for your attention.
Looks like I overdid it with the trends. First I need to summarise and systematise what I have stated above. To draw conclusions and to suggest what law (not regularity, but law) rules the market.
So, the price moves from level to level, and usually quite vigorously. Here is today's example: 75.2, 75.5, and then the current level. At each level there is a consolidation, then a new level and a new consolidation, which changes the level again.
Each level, dying, generates a new one through consolidation. So far just unity and struggle. The king is dead: long live the king.
Something, I'm not in form today. Let's continue tomorrow.
Dating has nothing to do with it. The name is feminine, the verbs are masculine. When people talk to each other, there's an image. That's why it didn't work out.
Okay, none of my business. Never mind. Sorry again.
there are no women on the mql5 forum.
and the ones we have are fake)))