On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 116
This is correct, but it should be made clear that it is not a ratio but something else and the result will not be a ratio.
dEURUSD - dGBPUSD = dEURGBP
dEURGBP + dGBPUSD = dEURUSD
dEURUSD - dEURGBP = dGBPUSD
You have drawn the charts, right?
agree
This is correct, but it should be made clear that it is not a relation that needs to be subtracted, but something else and the result will not be a relation.
dEURUSD - dGBPUSD = dEURGBP
That is how briefly Eugene has proved the following:
1. The right part does not depend on USD, it means that the left part does not depend on USD too, i.e. USD is just written there, and instead of it there can be anything else (JPY, CHF, arbitrary synthetic, etc.).
2. Since this is the case, it follows directly from point 1 that any currency is constant in time, i.e. USD is independent of time, as is JPY, and any other currency.
3. Since this is the case, it directly follows from clause 2 that the relationship of all currencies to each other (any currency pair) is constant, i.e. there is no market for currencies.
4. In particular, it follows from item 3 that dEURGBP is identically equal to zero, which is not surprising, since both dEURUSD and dGBPUSD separately are also identical zeros.
In short, take it in your head, colleagues, there is nothing. Everywhere you look, there is nothing.
Or someone's a fool. One or the other.)
Here, take note of your mistake and what the overlap should look like
the correct entry:
SELL GBPUSD
BUY EURUSD
lots are the same, the volume depends only on the deposit and the risk, as the point value is the sameyou lost your profits because of the difference in volumes !!!
made the graphs, didn't you?
agree
And there's more than one )
Or someone's a fool ) One or the other )
Maybe you didn't even manage to read it once, because it says"only it should be made clear that it's not the relationship that needs to be subtracted, but something else".
To help the readers of the branch in the future, let us clarify that by dNOTHING you meant the differential of this very variable NOTHING. It's all the more sad that a person has even heard the word "differential" somewhere and still... ahem )
Turn down your boorish behaviour.
The truth is sweet and easy to say.
You look like a silly little kid.
