On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 47
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It was very interesting to read the thread these days without getting involved while my couple of trades were in some kind of deficit. Especially those who resented the idea that I would be able to close all trades in profit. However, at the moment a couple of trades opened last Friday are out of deficit and staying around zero. It is possible to close, without loss, but also without profit. However, we will wait for the profit. We will look at how this week went on the charts later.
Thanks to us, if it wasn't for us, the branch would have been in the basement, we were supporting it so it would be in the trend))))
I remember an episode when EURUSD closed at 1.6 in 2008. Everyone thought it was a correction and everyone started to buy the Euro, but when everyone was buying and there was nobody to sell, the Euro started to fall.
If everybody goes sell, the pair will go up, and vice versa, if everybody goes buy, the pair will go down. Many newbies think the opposite and shout on forums that they should move the market up.
If you are a trader, you have to calculate the losses of a trade, how much you are ready to lose at a time. Without that, it would be difficult to become a trader, and you can't act on the will of fortune. You could end up with no trousers.
It's been very interesting reading the thread these days without getting involved while my couple of trades have been in some negative territory. Especially those who resented the idea of me being able to close all trades in profit. However, at the moment a couple of trades opened last Friday are out of deficit and staying around zero. It is possible to close, without loss, but also without profit. However, we will wait for the profit. Later we will see on the charts how the week went.
Greetings!
The deal shouldn't last that long ... for an M5 timeframe. On such a shallow timeframe in my opinion the duration of the deal should be at most a day ...
No one knows the future, only Vanga did).
Not true. Messing knew too.
... the main thing in our life as traders is to have more attempts to enter the market,
That's not true. The most important thing for a trader is to have cast-iron balls. That's what Gerchik taught us. And more attempts is good for the brokerage house to lose faster.
... statistics show that 50% of trades are bound to be loss-making for newbies.
That's not true. The ratio of winning trades to losing trades depends on the ratio of stop and take. Set SL=1000 pips and TP=10 pips and you will have 85-89% of winning trades opening randomly.
It's been very interesting reading the thread these days without getting involved while my couple of trades have been at a bit of a disadvantage. Especially those who resented the idea that I could close all trades in profit. However, at the moment a couple of trades opened last Friday are out of deficit and staying around zero. It is possible to close, without loss, but also without profit. However, we will wait for the profit. We will look at how this week went on the charts later.
In fact, it's no secret that you can trade on any pair opening randomly for a very long time and 99% of the time your position will be profitable. But sooner or later, there will come a moment when there is not enough margin to maintain it and your deposit will go to the kitchen with a stop-out. Sooner or later it depends on MM aggressiveness, luck and "help" from the kitchen. This is nothing new.
I remember an episode in 2008, when EURUSD was at 1.6. Everybody thought it was a correction and everybody started to buy the Euro, and when everybody was buying and there was nobody to sell, the Euro started to fall.
If everybody goes sell, the pair will go up, and vice versa, if everybody goes buy, the pair will go down. Many beginners think the opposite and shout on forums that they should move the market up.
Thanks for the insight.
The deal shouldn't last that long ...
Those are the golden words. The longer a position is in the market, the less predictable its result, because there are many factors affecting the rate and they are added on over time.
By the way, this theory agrees with the fact that the rate is set by retail traders. Over time, there are more of them, too. :)
1. Please enlighten the fool. I wonder what is an asset?
2. ooo ))). what is a retail?
You should know the terms like this in 2008.
google it.https://www.google.com/search?q=%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%82%D0%B5%D0%B9%D0%BB+%D1%82%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%B9%D0%B4%D0%B5%D1%80&rlz=1C1AVFC_enRU748RU748&oq=%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%82%D0%B5%D0%B9%D0%BB+%D1%82%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%B9%D0%B4%D0%B5%D1%80&aqs=chrome..69i57j33.6908j1j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
What's a 10 pips takeprofit like?
What exactly is the difficulty, sir? With pips or takeprofit? Both terms are known to google, investopedia, babypips and other sources.
Who is this buckwheat who taught you?
You have some confusion sir.
He didn't teach me because he was still in school himself at the time. And who is he, ask google.
No one knows the future, only Vanga did). We enter when we see that a divergence has begun. What do you mean by divergence direction? There's always two directions. One pair down, one pair up.
Well, the options for divergence are two like you said. You suggested to trade the divergence, i.e. to enter when it does not exist and take profit when it rises, then the question of choosing one of two options is relevant, or what do you mean?