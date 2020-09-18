On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 150

Олег avtomat:

This is a demonstration of where the number e

The second and third graphs clearly show the difference in growth rate .

So F(n) has no exponential growth ?! :-)

Vitaly Muzichenko:

This isfor system 1 and 2


P.S. And previously posted a screenshot, as system number 1 entered the gap, but the gap continued, there was only 3 averages and output with a plus. But if I had not entered it on the gap, I would have been in a drawdown till now.

Vitaly, I think I understand your system. But I still have one question: does this system of splitting, as compared to studying just one chart? Assuming that the value of the sliding is usually a significant movement of one of the currencies.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Vitaly, I think I understand your system. But I still have one question: does this sliding system have an advantage over studying a single currency chart? Assuming that the value of the sliding is usually a significant movement of one of the currencies.

I guess you wanted to ask if there is an advantage in trading 2 pairs compared to trading one pair?

 
khorosh:

I guess you wanted to ask if there is an advantage in trading 2 pairs as compared to trading one pair?

Yes, you are right.

That is basically the main question. If the difference is not obvious, the rest of the work will make little sense.

Maxim Kuznetsov:

So F(n) has no exponential growth ?! :-)

No. There is growth, but it is not exponential. Applying coefficients does not change the essence of the matter.

Олег avtomat:

Yes, it's hard for you without an explanation...

These are the basics you need to know.

1) exponent

2) Fibonacci sequence

3) exponential growth

No it's not.

I'm just not interested in Fibonacci

I don't understand how to put Fibo on the price

Aleksei Stepanenko:
Yes, you are right.

The concept of paired trading implies that if we have entered the market with a spread greater than the value of the profit that we plan to gain, then if the selected pairs have the property of cointegration, we will sooner or later gain this profit. When you enter one pair, say, the pound or the euro, you do not have any guarantee to make a profit.

Renat Akhtyamov:

No it's not.

I'm just not interested in Fibo

i don't understand how to put Fibo on the price

there!!! it's like that in everything: if he doesn't understand something, then it's fucked up.

Or maybe the screw-up is in your head and that's why you don't understand? Look at the problem of misunderstanding from this perspective.

 
Олег avtomat:

No. There is growth, but it is not exponential. Applying coefficients does not change the essence of the matter.

F(n)->phi^n/sqrt(5)

@ Oleg avtomat and@Renat Akhtyamov, why don't you open a separate thread to sort things out? ))))
