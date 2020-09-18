On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 171
That's what I used to think.
it only comes in from greed.
of course the profit may be large, but the time will force you to reduce the risk and the overall profit, as there will be no hedging
Why the big one? Do you even know what a negative correlation is? If the correlation is negative, the pairs go in different directions, which means that if you enter in the same direction, the profit of one pair will be positive and the profit of the other pair will be negative. Go read a book, and then teach others.
the ewa and the pound can not go in different directions
don't look at the ticks, look at MN1
if you want to give the dough to the market, then you're right.
;)
I've been thinking about it and have doubts. Why, if the pound and the euro have a negative correlation in some timeframe, then why not enter in the same direction: both to buy or both to sell. It is quite logical. The hedging will be at this point, but one has to exit in time, when the correlation rises.
So I think that I was not quite right. Such sectors occur less frequently than sectors with positive correlation. But they occur nevertheless.
Here is a chart of 5 currencies.
Blue is the pound,
green is the dollar,
White is the yen,
Red - franc,
Lilac - euro.
You can match pairs by picture and keep track of up to 10 pairs. This is a fairly accurate ratio of currencies over time.
Vladimir, we do not trade indices here.
the price cannot be formed according to the principle: price of one match - one match
These are not indices. They are a reflection of the demand for currencies.
Every divergence of two currencies is a pair.
You need to get your head around this, rather than cutting off your leverage).
I'm not going to trade long term. You may have already made millions with your formula and you should invest for a few months, I do not have that kind of money).
The dollar is highlighted, so indices.
I made that indicator too, it didn't work.
You want to try it, it's up to you.
And you're lying about the months. Look at the charts, about a third of the bars have different directions. All you're doing is spreading misinformation on the forum.
I don't think so. Many traders have made different types of indices, you haven't heardUladzimir Izerski, he said that the latest ones may be used to choose a pair for trading now and not to wait for a reverse signal.
They go in the same direction.
Stop explaining yourself.
you just don't take into account that the price is different
The pound is more expensive, that's why the candles are longer.For example, try putting a chiff on a yen.