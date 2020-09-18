On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 153
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MES. - Moscow: Sov.encyclopaedia, 1988.
.
This "sometimes" should not be confused with "always".
The complexity of algorithms in 1988 was even less studied than now.
I have not encountered the expression "growth of a function is exponential" or "complexity is exponential". They divide polynomial and exponential and all sorts of sub. Or does sub-exponential complexity mean exponential function with base less than e?
This "sometimes" apparently means = when it comes to the nature of function growth or complexity of algorithms :)
Let's write it this way - in winter fields n^x has no exponential growth except n=e; in all other cases it grows by itself and somehow :-)
Oleg, but if you've made a mistake (it happens, you've written something wrong in a hurry), why stick with it...
Look carefully at what's written there.
The exponential function even has a unique notationexp(x)
Let's put it this way - in winter fields n^x has no exponential growth except n=e; in all other cases it grows by itself and somehow :-)
Oleg, but if you made a mistake (it happens, you wrote something wrong and drew it quickly), why stick with your horn...
Yes, I am also inclined that Oleg made a mistake.
Either he understands much more deeply than we do, but then he would be able to explain the growth of exponential functions with a basis other than e.
Phi numbers are the expansion of the exponent over a regular grid. And exp is in turn obtained by adding sets of independent random processes.
What did you mean by that? How is the exponent obtained by adding sets, it is a function)
Look carefully at what it says.
and the exponential function even has a unique designationexp(x)
even the facepalm picture doesn't fit here...
no comments:-(
Yes, I am also inclined to think that Oleg is wrong.
Either he understands much more deeply than we do, but then he would be able to explain the growth of exponential functions with a basis other than e.
.
What did you mean by that? How is it that an exponent is obtained by adding sets, aka function)
When random processes (their results) are functionally added - what happens ?
e^x pops up in the final distribution. Gauss, Gamma, Erlang and others - depends on the addition/interaction function.
even the facepalm picture doesn't fit here anymore...
no comments :-(
that's your usual practice: you have to turn everything upside down in order to move out -- and you're kind of a hero.
when random processes (their results) add up functionally - what happens ?
e^x pops up in the final distribution. Gauss, Gamma, Erlang and others - depends on the addition/interaction function.
nonsense
Well, that's your usual practice: to move out, you have to turn everything upside down - and you're kind of a hero.
Oleg, I wanted to respond with your own jargon, but decided that the forum is no place for such words.
Really, there are no other comments... You can not read here a high school mathematics course to a man who for many years posts screenshots from textbooks and even turns Mathcad.