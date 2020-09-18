On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 156

Trolling is good, of course, but....

Does anyone have any results, stats on doubles?

 
I've been doing owls about 4 years ago to test the theory of pair trading, then there are more, joker systems, multicurrency portfolios, etc.
With different MM, and pyramid, and martini, and fixed.
One thing for sure, any combination (other than a closed structure) of currency pairs has exactly the same properties as just one currency pair.
No system passes a test-drive on history without serious drawdowns. And the average drawdown/profit ratio = 3/1.
Other properties of forwards should be used, and not with a leverage of 500 or more....
Or the second option is to make a profit once as Necollah and do not get into the market again.
 
Олег avtomat:

Life goes on.

"The King is dead. Long live the king!"

Oleg, you're an optimist, and that's a good thing.

 
Олег avtomat:

Well, as you know, "there's a joke in every joke".

And the proportion grows exponentially with the number of jokes)
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Other properties of the fora need to be used,

Which ones?

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Tomorrow may be without us

"The day will come when we too will disappear from the surface of the earth..."

 
I know a few: levels, trends, periodicity, highlighting monotonous chart segments.

khorosh:

"The day will come when we too will disappear from the surface of the earth..."

Yes

 
I've only got one. The return property.
But it's also 50/50 - it'll either come back or it won't.)

 
Aleksandr Volotko:

But it's also 50/50 - either he'll come back or he won't )

So is the likelihood of meeting a dinosaur in your own kitchen late at night.

