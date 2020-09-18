On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 152
No matter how you add one G to another, you still get a G.
Doesn't make no sense.
That was humour. It is clear that there is one.
I don't understand it, you're grown men, but you're sitting in a sandbox, sprinkling sand on each other with shovels and building pyramids with buckets.
Well, there's no "how to build a grail" thread, otherwise everyone would rush there. Meanwhile, here, at least it's some fun.)
the plus side is two minuses that are up against each other
Beautiful
Are you serious or are you making fun of someone? I thought that the growth of an exponential function is always exponential, even if the basis is not itself e. My knowledge is reversed)
And what is this growth called when the basis is less than e? And if the basis is greater than e, then what is the growth?s.s. And where does the concept of exponential complexity come from, e has nothing to do with it.
https://dic.academic.ru/dic.nsf/ruwiki/703918
Well. So you're the one who's wrong to say that the growth of an exponential function is not exponential? Or am I misunderstanding something?
Yeah, almost an anti-tank hedgehog, can't swallow it).
TC is nowhere to be found, there seems to be nothing positive to say at the moment.
It looks like he's lost. Probably didn't have enough margin to sit out the drawdown.
MES. - Moscow: Sov.Encyclopedia, 1988.
.
This "sometimes" should not be confused with "always".
Let's write it that way - in winter fields n^x has no exponential growth except for the case n=e; in all other cases it grows by itself and somehow :-)
Oleg, but if you made a mistake (it happens, you wrote and drew something inappropriately quickly), why stick with your horn...