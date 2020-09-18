On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 147
It feels like they've already started sharing how and where, how much and why...
Sergei, everything seems to be on topic. Well, with minor deviations of course, it's more varied
Who thinks that Fibo is a useless tool, take a look at this picture.
Just the situation, when the EUR is down and the GBP is even catching up, but different lots do not allow to compensate for the minus.
In principle it is the most interesting.
This is the logic of the market.
Yes I remember this picture.
Some doubt has arisen: At point 2 it is likely that the price of one of the pairs has travelled a sufficient distance without a pullback. And one could have made the same decision on that one pair. Isn't it?
This isfor System #1 and #2
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
About Unequal Probability of Price Increase or Decrease
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2020.01.21 15:02
I will describe the elements of convergence/divergence in details:
1We look at XXX/YYYandXXX/ZZZ, have found the divergence
Once we've found it, we look atYYY/YY/ZZZwhere it is located, i.e. levels of Under/Out. If it continues, then we average.
We look at XXX/YYYandZZZ/PPP, we find the spread - enter on the pair that in our opinion is more inclined to convergence, if the price goes against us - we made a wrong choice, we hedge with the second selected pair, wait for a gain of 3-5 points and close.
We select pairs that are approximately mirror images, but they do not contain the same currency.If the spread continues, we average the leg that took the lead. 3.
WatchXXX/YYYandZZZ/PPP, wefind the spread - enter both pairs simultaneously and wait for profit.
This method is less preferable, as profit grows more slowly due to the fact that one of the legs gives minus.
In practice I most often use Variant 2. The good thing about it is that you usually make profit much faster than in case of Variant 3
Variant 1 is considered earlier and the screenshots with entry and exit are attached, but NO hedging is used there.
Who thinks that fibo is a useless tool, take a look at this picture.
Some mysterious levels: 21, 34, 55, 89. Could this be the clue? Or is this the grail that everyone here is fighting for?
Now the 8th trick will be over and then it will go faster.
The Fibonacci numbers(sometimes spelledFibonacci[2]) are elements of a numerical sequence0, 1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, 233, 377, 610, 987, 1597, 2584, 4181, 6765, 10946, 17711, ... (sequenceA000045 inOEIS),
Elements of a numerical sequence in which the first two numbers are 1 and 1, or 0 and 1, and each subsequent number is a sum of the previous two numbers[3]. Named after the medieval mathematician Leonardo of Pisa (known asFibonacci)[4].