khorosh:

)))

And on the last Sunday of the outgoing year I managed to successfully cross trend and counter-trend strategies. I just finished testing it. Here is the result for 2019 TF M5 EURUSD. No optimization was done in the tester.


Yes I have crossed and crossed on the tester for the whole period since 2000, but such an increase in loot with rera money.......... OOO nerves as steel ropes must be

 
Martin CHEguevara:


Now I have one strategy that gives about 100% a year, and another strategy that gives 30-50% a month, of course not very stable).


So far the results are as follows.

I wish all of us productive work in this thread!

Have a nice weekend everyone!)

Well, the curve is beautiful)))) Congrats, one year passed) Me too by the way))))))))))

 

Happy Trader's Day!

 
CONGRATULATIONS!!! LITTLE SECRETS OF ENTRY/EXIT - DESCRIBE IT... :-)

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

 
I am still working on improving the algorithm to reduce drawdown, when I finish I will write in my personal message.

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

And even if he tells you everything in the smallest details, then again 90% will sit down and will not be able to trade on it profitably for the next few months.

First of all, it is very long.
Telling just one theory is like describing a doctorate; practice is even worse, because there are subtleties that cannot be explained, they have to be shown in practice.
Secondly, it takes weeks.

All who try, as I have noticed on this forum to do something like this stumble upon:
1. The first one is that they do not know what to do and the second one is that they cannot do it.)
2. Tester graalenos appear.
3. the masses of trolls who stupidly litter the thread rubbish.
And in all information, we have about ten percent of useful load.


Basically, all the problems start when someone is trying to prove something to someone. That's where the trolls and all the rest of the crowd come from.
That is why we keep the thread as neutral as possible. We post the results in an introductory form. And it seems to me that in this form we can maintain the purity of the information background and its usefulness for all guests in the maximum form.
 
If an insulting troll shows up here then:
1. Let the moderators and members of the branch know about it.
2. Direct your indignation in a different direction by asking educated questions of other participants without paying attention to the troll.
In this way, we can pacify him. Since the goal of the troll is to litter useful information and show off will not be achieved.
Martin CHEguevara
Do you have ts for all couples?
 
Martin CHEguevara:
If an insulting troll shows up here then:
1. Let the moderators and branch members know about it.
2. Direct your indignation in a different direction by asking educated questions of other participants without paying attention to the troll.
In this way, we can pacify him. As the troll's aim of littering useful information and showing off will not be achieved.

Agreed. When insults and taunts are made, you don't really want to engage in a debate or prove anything to those who are demanding it.

I join Rena's question, what is cluster volatility?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Apophenia

Renat Akhtyamov, 2019.12.31 04:05

Introduce then.

- what is cluster volatility?

- what is an order system?


 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Do you have a TS for all pairs?
More like for absolutely any market. That sounds bigger in scale. In principle I think it will, but that's my guess so far, nothing more, so I will say that I've only tested for major pairs. The rest I have not tried to analyse yet.

My systematic approach is to move from the particular to the general, i.e. for the time being I only work on one pair on the real, trying to achieve a real positive result, so that everything works as much as possible and is guaranteed.
And then I may move anywhere.
You see, if you're not confident in micro steps, there's nothing to do in financial markets. Everything else is rubbish, empty. Every little thing has to be checked and worked through.

It's like being underwater at a depth of 11 km.
Any crack can be the last one (my favourite comparison of trading the markets).
