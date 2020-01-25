Apophenia - page 24
)))
And on the last Sunday of the outgoing year I managed to successfully cross trend and counter-trend strategies. I just finished testing it. Here is the result for 2019 TF M5 EURUSD. No optimization was done in the tester.
Yes I have crossed and crossed on the tester for the whole period since 2000, but such an increase in loot with rera money.......... OOO nerves as steel ropes must be
Now I have one strategy that gives about 100% a year, and another strategy that gives 30-50% a month, of course not very stable).
So far the results are as follows.
I wish all of us productive work in this thread!
Have a nice weekend everyone!)
Well, the curve is beautiful)))) Congrats, one year passed) Me too by the way))))))))))
Happy Trader's Day!
)))
CONGRATULATIONS!!! LITTLE SECRETS OF ENTRY/EXIT - DESCRIBE IT... :-)
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!
CONGRATULATIONS!!! LITTLE SECRETS OF ENTRY/EXIT - DESCRIBE IT... :-)
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!
I am still working on improving the algorithm to reduce drawdown, when I finish I will write in my personal message.
And even if he tells you everything in the smallest details, then again 90% will sit down and will not be able to trade on it profitably for the next few months.
If an insulting troll shows up here then:
Agreed. When insults and taunts are made, you don't really want to engage in a debate or prove anything to those who are demanding it.
I join Rena's question, what is cluster volatility?
Renat Akhtyamov, 2019.12.31 04:05
Introduce then.
- what is cluster volatility?
- what is an order system?
Do you have a TS for all pairs?