It's not entirely straightforward of course... the market does have a structure, a very clear structure which is so strict that it is almost always respected.
Yes, I get it, in terms of trivial erudition...
It's certainly not quite that simple...the market does have a structure, a very clear structure which is so strict that it is almost always respected.
The "green witch" makes any chart smooth and multi-coloured :-)
If you have something to say, say it. Or don't say anything.
And pretending to hold the market for grey primary signs is kinda not pretty...
Of course the respect from newcomers will flow - if that's what you're here for, then by all means go ahead
Unfortunately when tested absolutely all hypotheses give out 50/50, why, simply because i is independent of i+1 at any scale of any TF. => Anything at any distance (countdown) will also be independent of each other.
there are many people who write so
below is an indicator,
And it's not straight lines ( almost ;) ), but a calculation of each point:
although Che believed that there is no dependency and no memory
yes there is, there is!
Well, there's a lot of people who write like that.
What hasn't been found on the timeframe of currency pairs? Head, shoulders, waves, Fibonacci Numbers, Golden Ratio, triangles, flags, breakouts, rebounds, strong weak levels, they try to present the market chart as a soundtrack and expect to hear ... Trends... And many more...
To my mind the brain does not store senseless data, it is another matter that occurrence of thought may be presented as generalization of images (data), and in their absence (knowledge of technical analysis) there is no material for occurrence of thought, i.e. a trader operates with other semantic meanings when making transactions.
Of course I will, but a little later)
Want a paradox ? if you have a supposedly profitable algorithm, you are not the only one who has it and the exchange/forex is unnecessary, it loses its meaning.
To my mind the brain does not store senseless data, it is another matter that occurrence of thought may be imagined as a generalization of images (data) and in their absence (knowledge of technical analysis) there is no material for occurrence of thought i.e. a trader operates with other semantic meanings when making transactions.
But what is technical analysis? What is it based on? Isn't it based on the fact that history repeats itself? And if it is not so in our case, then what is left for the trader?)
Technical analysis is a cool thing. Especially if you look "from the roots, from the moment of occurrence".
With each indicator, strategy - it's a separate song and very interesting.
The simplest thing, when finally attracted to the formula - the price above/below the average for the week is important...
arose quite late - mid/late 19th century. Armadillos, mass genocide and the yellow press had already been invented there :-)