Martin CHEguevara:
It's not entirely straightforward of course... the market does have a structure, a very clear structure which is so strict that it is almost always respected.
There are only two signs of structure in the market.
And they are very, very interesting both in terms of profit and in terms of a typical example of the structure of a true natural pseudo-random time process.

Yes, I get it, in terms of trivial erudition...

 
The "green witch" makes any chart smooth and multi-coloured :-)

If you have something to say, say it. Or don't say anything.

And pretending to hold the market for grey primary signs is kinda not pretty...

Of course the respect from newcomers will flow - if that's what you're here for, then by all means go ahead

 
Martin CHEguevara:
Unfortunately when tested absolutely all hypotheses give out 50/50, why, simply because i is independent of i+1 at any scale of any TF. => Anything at any distance (countdown) will also be independent of each other.
What is most striking is that it is quite easy to check.
P = ((n/N)*100) will always be within 50% +- 3%.
This 3% unfortunately does not allow to cover losses from spread and commission.
I'm not talking about statistics and probability distributions.

there are many people who write so

a lot of !

;)

well .......................... there's more to come.

The beginning is a bad thing.

below is an indicator,

And it's not straight lines ( almost ;) ), but a calculation of each point:

not good at hiding

bad

although Che believed that there is no dependency and no memory

yes there is, there is!

;;.

;))))

 
Of course I will, but a little later)
First of all it is important to me that everyone who wants to give their (hopefully competent) opinion on this matter.
Because my statement about the structure and principles of the market is quite sharp, given the fact that few people have ever managed to make a stable income in the market.
And it cannot but cause a wave of emotional outrage "for" and "against";).
 
I am telling you for the thousandth time that I do not believe in anything but numbers. Everything I say I have calculated and verified. My comments, my judgement will never change.
And yours change with notable frequency. Take, for instance, the last time you ran a bot and believed you had found the Grail. And then you went back to your old reasoning.
One good thing - at least you admit your mistakes.)
 
Martin CHEguevara:
What hasn't been found on the timeframe of currency pairs? Head, shoulders, waves, Fibonacci Numbers, Golden Ratio, triangles, flags, breakouts, rebounds, strong weak levels, they try to present the market chart as a soundtrack and expect to hear ... Trends... And many more...
Few people are familiar with the phenomenon of Apophenia.
This word describes our brain's ability to give meaning to things that initially make no sense, structure or relationships in random or meaningless data.

What do you think about this? Does this phenomenon occur as a factor influencing a trader's trading behavior?
Isn't it the problem of deposit loss for absolute majority of traders?

To my mind the brain does not store senseless data, it is another matter that occurrence of thought may be presented as generalization of images (data), and in their absence (knowledge of technical analysis) there is no material for occurrence of thought, i.e. a trader operates with other semantic meanings when making transactions.

 
it's a toadying.

Want a paradox ? if you have a supposedly profitable algorithm, you are not the only one who has it and the exchange/forex is unnecessary, it loses its meaning.

 
If you talk about the meaning of forex, forex was originally just a global currency exchanger roughly speaking. That's all. And what people are trying to do here is just speculation.
I wasn't talking about any algorithms. Especially profitable ones.
The name of the thread itself does not suggest that.
 
Veniamin Skrepkov:

To my mind the brain does not store senseless data, it is another matter that occurrence of thought may be imagined as a generalization of images (data) and in their absence (knowledge of technical analysis) there is no material for occurrence of thought i.e. a trader operates with other semantic meanings when making transactions.

But what is the technical analysis? On what is it based? Isn't it based on the fact that history repeats itself? And if it is not so in our case, then what is left for the trader?)
 
Technical analysis is a cool thing. Especially if you look "from the roots, from the moment of occurrence".
With each indicator, strategy - it's a separate song and very interesting.

The simplest thing, when finally attracted to the formula - the price above/below the average for the week is important...
arose quite late - mid/late 19th century. Armadillos, mass genocide and the yellow press had already been invented there :-)

