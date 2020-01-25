Apophenia - page 27
It won't come back yes, but there are some reference points to enter the trade at all, and there .... don't let it come back))) It's a price.)
Hmm...anchor points? Has anyone checked how 'pivot' points differ from 'non-pivot' points?)
Yeah, that's the only statistic I use. The odds are good. There are nuances, though. Of course I don't have any grail. Just a formalization. Which makes you less nervous if something goes wrong... And not to jump out of potential profit too. But not a grail, once again) And in general, the test of what I see...
What time do they open today?
Yes yes areas... But after the entrance, it's already a point no matter how you spin it))
Vooooot Here's less nervous!) That's the main thing))
I don't know what it is, I don't know how much I earned when I got there.) At least what goes into it strongly correlated with the main pair. But not 100%. Sometimes the price may not reach it and pass. I have not managed to fight it yet. It will be a prediction with seven consequences. The worst variants in the system will be chosen as the basis. I don't have adjustable parameters and it's good) for euro my performance is +-150 pips and not +-50, but it's different -.... For other pairs and otherwise.
Here are all the statistics, I trade by eye. This is euro for 600 x12 bars in recalculated models. Of course visually it didn't go that way for almost a year and a half))) Too bad)
Here it is now possible to sell according to my logic of course
+-150 it seems to me already 98%...
Yes, the logic is written into the model, and then I just liked it visually)))) Conditioned only by price movement.
Natural for the market - absolutely. Waves. It is not a switch of course, the outermost bar changes (grows gradually)
The market has opened, Happy New Year 2020 to all!!!)
Apparently someone had a good January 1st))) or is it some kind of language?