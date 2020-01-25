Apophenia - page 27

Evgeniy Kvasov:

It won't come back yes, but there are some reference points to enter the trade at all, and there .... don't let it come back))) It's a price.)

And in general, I eventually came to the calculation of areas.

Well the market is a probabilistic process.
And probabilities are inherently areas and their relationships to each other.

So if we talk about "reference areas" where the price will most likely "walk" - yes, it makes sense... but points... I doubt it...)
 
Martin CHEguevara:
Hmm...anchor points? Has anyone checked how 'pivot' points differ from 'non-pivot' points?)
Have you at least calculated the chances of success? Just to be sure?

Yeah, that's the only statistic I use. The odds are good. There are nuances, though. Of course I don't have any grail. Just a formalization. Which makes you less nervous if something goes wrong... And not to jump out of potential profit too. But not a grail, once again) And in general, the test of what I see...

What time do they open today?

 
Yes yes areas... But after the entrance, it's already a point no matter how you spin it))

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

Woahhhhhh, that's less nervous!) That's the main thing))
Honestly, I don't know what time. I have a robot, I rarely look at the server...
What are the statistics? Do you want to share them with us?)
 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

Yes yes areas... But after the entry, it's already a point no matter how you look at it.)

"Nothing is known until the bets are placed".
Quote from the book "Memories of a Stock Speculator" by Edwin Lefebvre.

But still the point is in the area. The area of noise and SB in general. And if you are lucky it will go in the red and if not, it will go in the red and will not come back or will come back very soon.
 
Martin CHEguevara:
I don't know what it is, I don't know how much I earned when I got there.) At least what goes into it strongly correlated with the main pair. But not 100%. Sometimes the price may not reach it and pass. I have not managed to fight it yet. It will be a prediction with seven consequences. The worst variants in the system will be chosen as the basis. I don't have adjustable parameters and it's good) for euro my performance is +-150 pips and not +-50, but it's different -.... For other pairs and otherwise.

Here are all the statistics, I trade by eye. This is euro for 600 x12 bars in recalculated models. Of course visually it didn't go that way for almost a year and a half))) Too bad)

Here it is now possible to sell according to my logic of course

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

+-150 I think it's 98%...not 99.8%...I'll look at the distribution today and report back so as not to be unsubstantiated.

What is the reason for such alternations in the histogram? Was it designed that way or is it a natural process?
Why is the alternation of red bars so clear?
There is no such thing in the nature of the market... right?
 
Martin CHEguevara:
+-150 it seems to me already 98%...
What are the reasons for the histogram alternating like this? Is it designed that way or is it a natural process?

Yes, the logic is written into the model, and then I just liked it visually)))) Conditioned only by price movement.

Natural for the market - absolutely. Waves. It is not a switch of course, the outermost bar changes (grows gradually)

The market has opened, Happy New Year 2020 to all!!!)

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

Happy New Year!)
Well the main thing is that you like it) in the evening I will come out here and share my developments and calculations too.
 
Martin CHEguevara:
Apparently someone had a good January 1st))) or is it some kind of language?
I did, thank you!
