Here is an example of apothecia - resistance support levels on the balance sheet chart
Which indicator to attach to find out where the balance will go next? :D
and a little more serious question: if the balance chart and the price chart are the result of trades with unknown strategy(s), then why is it funny in the first case (balance), while in the second it is the secret knowledge, passed down in books and at seminars?
the indicators are not important, but the way you open and close trades.
As for the differences, you cannot be sure that you will trade differently with different indicators, and the same information will have different results. But if you act at least according to the approximate scheme I described above, most of them will be profitable one way or another.
I can't put here a huge amount of material, which allows me to clearly identify where the price is likely to go and inwhat area it will most likely end up.
So you either have to take my words at face value or ignore them.
It is your decision. You decide.
In the formed channel, areas of conjugation are marked with 25% dependence from which upward movements are formed, the wave patterns are ambiguous, correction options are possible as well as unspecified breakdown of the impulse down from 1239 .
No surprises so far. everything is pretty standard. except for the fact that the price reversed too early, spikes "out of nowhere" are quite possible, even a strong sell move is likely, but then the same sharp pullback will come and everything will settle down again.
I forgot to mention that the risk on a sell moves into this area. Basically, given that the quote is 97-98% random, either nothing unexpected ->buy, or a sharp movement ->sell->buy.
On Thursday the Euro interest rate decision will be made on Friday by Christine Lagarde not ruling out the sell->bay option.
The most sensible thing to do now is to open up on sell.
You won't lose much either way. Because the strength on sell whatever it is, is the main mover in the market right now.
A sell move will be abrupt. A buy move will be orderly.
optimal scenario for action. after the fact of the first red arrow pullback, down sell, Monday will start a buy move, but this is no longer a sure thing.